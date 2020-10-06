 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   Return our chair or you're going viral   (necn.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Twitter, Social media, Week-day names, Owners of the Kowloon Restaurant, Tiki chairs, Days of the week, Web 2.0, Facebook post  
•       •       •

813 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice they don't want to involve law enforcement. Someone could get shot.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask the Brady Boys what happens when you snag a tiki that doesn't belong to you.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Gnome.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Ask the Brady Boys what happens when you snag a tiki that doesn't belong to you.


Spiders. Spiders happen.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tiki toki, motherfarker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Presidents Of The United States Of America-Tiki God
Youtube furq8lobb9I


You've been warned...
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: It's nice they don't want to involve law enforcement. Someone could get shot.


Or thrown in the volcano!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hell.  What kind of a brave new world are we living in where you can publicly legally blackmail someone into returning your stolen item?  Wait...wut?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They need help soonish.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, but did he also tackle the Takis?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.