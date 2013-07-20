 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ask me to wear a mask indoors? That's a murderin'   (nypost.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Death, Lawyer, Rocco Sapienza, 65-year-old Donald Lewinski, 80-year-old upstate man, Law, Buffalo, New York, Barrister  
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He only faces 4 years for this? 4 years? What the.........
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to prison, if he doesn't die of COVID first.

Idiots.  All around.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Masks or no masks involved, if you're out pushing people down, especially older people, you're a real asshole.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A 65-year-old getting into a fight with an 80-year-old.

There must be nothing to do in that town.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sammyk: He only faces 4 years for this? 4 years? What the.........


For better or worse, looks like the standard for negligent homicide in NY state :/

https://www.ny-criminal-defense-lawyer​.com/criminally-negligent-homicide/#:~​:text=125.10%20Criminally%20Negligent%​20Homicide.,to%20four%20years%20in%20p​rison.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Walk the guy through a COVID ward without a mask, so he can see it is real.  And maybe find out for himself.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So if this keeps happening, that means I can claim self-defense and preemptively coldcock anybody not wearing a mask.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hopefully they can electrocute that maskless plague spreading pig on live television.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A man kills another over a face mask. Why are there people who simply don't see how utterly insane that is?
 
Stibium
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PunGent: sammyk: He only faces 4 years for this? 4 years? What the.........

For better or worse, looks like the standard for negligent homicide in NY state :/

https://www.ny-criminal-defense-lawyer​.com/criminally-negligent-homicide/#:~​:text=125.10%20Criminally%20Negligent%​20Homicide.,to%20four%20years%20in%20p​rison.


Once you reach some sort of critical population level everyone's lives starts becoming less marginally valuable, hence why you have stupid crap like this.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Nostromo: A man kills another over a face mask. Why are there people who simply don't see how utterly insane that is?


I know I'm alone on this opinion here on Fark, but I say they're both idiots. See someone not wearing a mask? Walk away. Not wearing a mask? Dummy the hell up.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Lewinski paid his bar tab and left after the incident"

I can't help but wonder how that worked. Push a guy, he's on the ground  not responding, havinf a seizure.... a sidle up to the bar and pay your tab and leave?
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chawco: "Lewinski paid his bar tab and left after the incident"

I can't help but wonder how that worked. Push a guy, he's on the ground  not responding, havinf a seizure.... a sidle up to the bar and pay your tab and leave?


He might have saved himself a few years of additional prison time for taking the time to settle up.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr Nostromo: A man kills another over a face mask. Why are there people who simply don't see how utterly insane that is?


Artist's depiction :
geeksofdoom.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's the West Seneca way.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr Nostromo: A man kills another over a face mask. Why are there people who simply don't see how utterly insane that is?


He didn't intentionally kill the man, hence the 4 years - for manslaughter.  He just shoved the older gent down where he hit his head on the floor and died.

Which is why you don't just do things like that, because you could easily kill someone by accident if they hit their head on the way down.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is exactly what Trump is doing. He is enabling an attitude. Don't be afraid. It's a hoax. Democrats = Bad. Freedom. Make America Push Innocent Well-Intentioned Americans Over.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: So if this keeps happening, that means I can claim self-defense and preemptively coldcock anybody not wearing a mask.


No, because this wasn't a self defense case.

Just a stupidity case.
 
Stibium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Majin_Buu: So if this keeps happening, that means I can claim self-defense and preemptively coldcock anybody not wearing a mask.

No, because this wasn't a self defense case.

Just a stupidity case.


What was it they used to say, be the change you wish to see in the world?
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rhiannon: Dr Nostromo: A man kills another over a face mask. Why are there people who simply don't see how utterly insane that is?

I know I'm alone on this opinion here on Fark, but I say they're both idiots. See someone not wearing a mask? Walk away. Not wearing a mask? Dummy the hell up.


I completely agree. I'm not lying blame on either side. What I'm saying is that it's insane that someone is killed over a face mask.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Rocco Sapienza got into an argument with 65-year-old Donald Lewinski when he saw the younger man not wearing a mask "

Not often you hear a 65 year old referred to as "the younger man."
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure all the Buffalo cops will come out to support that fine upstanding young man.

cracking the skulls of geriatrics on the ground is quite the status symbol in that area.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rhiannon: Dr Nostromo: A man kills another over a face mask. Why are there people who simply don't see how utterly insane that is?

I know I'm alone on this opinion here on Fark, but I say they're both idiots. See someone not wearing a mask? Walk away. Not wearing a mask? Dummy the hell up.


Farking this.

What's that expression they use at the Root? Oh yeah:  "Don't start none, won't be none."

Seriously. If you aren't an employee, and you aren't law enforcement or with the health department, you have no farking standing...so just move away from the person without the mask and go about your day.

Basically because someone wanted to be a tough guy, he's now dead, and the other idiot is likely to go to jail. Farking morons all around.

Also, if you're that concerned then why are you at a farking bar? Stay the fark home.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was there any mayonnaise involved this time?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Walk the guy through a COVID ward without a mask, so he can see it is real.  And maybe find out for himself.


Let him watch, I don't know, 1000 abortions. Let see what happens. How many abortions have occurred this year?

End abortions of convenience and you will see the change you justley expect. The judgment of who lives or dies is of great consequence. Some do not grant authority of the black-robed to condem other being to non-existence as well. Why should anyone have the power of life or non-existence?

Our conquerors are looking at us and laughing. They know we are so weak that we think we can bring only our best into existence while we destroy our defenseless weak. We perform genocide on ourselves willingly and with rightousness. I used to wonder why but the answer is that people should know when the are conquered.

Gladiator opening scene
 
palelizard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not wearing a mask? You're an asshole.

Lewinski pushed Sapienza "pretty hard" with both hands, prompting the older man to fall back and hit his head on the floor, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

This is an extraordinarily inappropriate level of response for being confronted about being an asshole. However, in his defense, accidents happen, this wasn't like he stabbed or shot the other guy, knowingly killing him.

Lewinski paid his bar tab and left after the incident, but he was later identified through interviews and surveillance footage,

And this is where it's clear you're a callous piece of shiat who does not belong in society. I hope he spends the rest of his life in jail.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: if you're that concerned then why are you at a farking bar?


Right.

Eventually everyone there is going to be taking off their mask (multiple times).

This guy was looking for trouble.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PunGent: sammyk: He only faces 4 years for this? 4 years? What the.........

For better or worse, looks like the standard for negligent homicide in NY state :/

https://www.ny-criminal-defense-lawyer​.com/criminally-negligent-homicide/#:~​:text=125.10%20Criminally%20Negligent%​20Homicide.,to%20four%20years%20in%20p​rison.


Wouldn't he be facing a longer sentence if it were merely assault? I'm still waiting to hear about this guy:
https://nypost.com/2020/06/06/buffalo​-​cops-expected-to-face-charges-in-conne​ction-with-protester-push-report/
 
