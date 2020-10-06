 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Riverfront Times)   Pro-tip: When burning houses down for fun and profit, do not hang around to watch and then try to joyride the fire truck   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Fire, massive house fire, Florissant Police Department, block of South New Florissant Road, public information officer, reports of a house fire, Steve Michael, suspected arsonist  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 10:10 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark you don't tell me how to have fun.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With helpful picture of what a fluorescent fire might look like

*hand to earpiece

Apparently that says Florissant
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pro tip: don't always be first at a fire.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What if we do it out of anger, instead?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And definitely don't idly sing Talking Heads songs while you're loitering.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the kind of story FARK is made for.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.