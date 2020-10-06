 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Yeah? Well, I smell alcohol   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
18
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole smell thing should not be evidence for a search; regardless of what is smelled.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A lazy cop. Most would have said he was swerving,driving erratically,slurring his words and smells of pot.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So..is the article contradicting the headline? Says the ruling was reversed.

Ah, journalistic integrity.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL. Years ago I got pulled over by the RCMP here in BC. "I smell pot" he says. "Nope, it's baby puke" I answered honestly. Still got a speeding ticket after he asked to look inside the ashtray.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
F T P
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I also smelled you going over the speed limit and smells (sniff, sniff) like you ran a stop sign.

Cyrano de Bustemup

Long nose of the law
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Littering and...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My arrest for possession was amazing.  There was no denying it.  I tried emptying the smoke out through the one window that would roll down, but that just made a stream of smoke.  The state trooper winced when he opened the passenger door.  We met at the back of my car.  He had his hand on the trunk, leaning.  His legs were crossed.  I assumed the same position.  Busted.  Best arrest ever, but that's part of a longer story.

You guys, every now and then, make sure your license plate light is still working.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Until they invalidate "drug sniffing" dogs that just want to make their handler happy, this bullshiat will continue.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

433: My arrest for possession was amazing.  There was no denying it.  I tried emptying the smoke out through the one window that would roll down, but that just made a stream of smoke.  The state trooper winced when he opened the passenger door.  We met at the back of my car.  He had his hand on the trunk, leaning.  His legs were crossed.  I assumed the same position.  Busted.  Best arrest ever, but that's part of a longer story.

You guys, every now and then, make sure your license plate light is still working.


There's a light back there?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 433: My arrest for possession was amazing.  There was no denying it.  I tried emptying the smoke out through the one window that would roll down, but that just made a stream of smoke.  The state trooper winced when he opened the passenger door.  We met at the back of my car.  He had his hand on the trunk, leaning.  His legs were crossed.  I assumed the same position.  Busted.  Best arrest ever, but that's part of a longer story.

You guys, every now and then, make sure your license plate light is still working.

There's a light back there?


I love how STUPID pig was still busting people for no license plate sticker the thing is is they were no longer being placed on the license plates they had been moved to the windshield sadly the stupid person got pulled over didn't know how stupid the cop was
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bring in the sitting dog!
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: A lazy cop. Most would have said he was swerving,driving erratically,slurring his words and smells of pot.


I was only lightin my Joint Officer.......Want a twinkie??
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can I see the ISO certification on that officer's nose?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 433: My arrest for possession was amazing.  There was no denying it.  I tried emptying the smoke out through the one window that would roll down, but that just made a stream of smoke.  The state trooper winced when he opened the passenger door.  We met at the back of my car.  He had his hand on the trunk, leaning.  His legs were crossed.  I assumed the same position.  Busted.  Best arrest ever, but that's part of a longer story.

You guys, every now and then, make sure your license plate light is still working.

There's a light back there?


Yup.   Drove home from the Black Hills about 5 years ago.  Got stopped about 60 yards shy of my apartment because my license plate light was out.  He obviously wanted to try to turn it into more, but when I pulled out "Sir, I've driven 600 miles today and I live right there.  All I want to do is unload and go to bed", he decided to let me go with a warning.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flondrix: Until they invalidate "drug sniffing" dogs that just want to make their handler happy, this bullshiat will continue.


The dogs could be retrained to search for truffles.
 
