(Twitter) NewsFlash Eddie Van Halen's feud with Sammy Hagar is finally over   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a Van Halen fan,but he was good.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know what Diamond Dave was up to
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit. This sucks
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you, 2020! For the eleventy-billionth time!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, welcome to 2020, I guess.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark.

And fark cancer.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat.  This sucks; I guess he's...

Van Halen - Runnin' With The Devil (Official Music Video)
Youtube i5txwFv-zYM
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat, this really sucks.

FARK CANCER

My love of VH probably ended in the early 80s, but those Jr & High School years ... thanks for the memories
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnitsomuch.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you 2020. Fark you so damn much.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP VAN HALEN
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOD DAMNIT
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Halen Eruption Guitar Solo
Youtube L9r-NxuYszg
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per TMZ's article:

"Though he was a heavy smoker for years, he believes he developed throat cancer from a metal guitar pick he used to frequently hold in his mouth more than 20 years ago."

Oh Eddie...poor sweet Eddie.
 
LaViergeNoire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dammit. I had such a crush on him.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who da guy?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just had to do this to us, didn't you 2020?

Rest in peace rocker man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for Michael Anthony's liver.

/RIP EVH
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.
He invented that tone.

And the Superstrat.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you 2020

/it's really been a sh*t year.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck f*ck f*ckety f*ck. I feel like crying.

The dude was legendary. So awesome.

I'm listening to local rock station KLOS right now. They started a tribute to EVH a few minutes ago.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay 2020, you took Kobe, you took Eddie, you took hundreds of thousands of innocent people from a virus.

You can fark right off.  The gloves are off.  Come January 1st, you are farking gone.

This one hurts.  It is going to take a lot to make sure this isn't the straw that breaks me for this year.

GOD DAMN IT!!
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:( RIP
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thats shiatty
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw the at Monsters of Rock tour (Kingdom Come, Metalicca, Dokken, Scorps, and Van Hagar), it was blast, ears rang for days after

RIP Guitar wizard

/Valerie, call me
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know when was a terrible time for Eddie Van Halen to die? Right now.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (2015 Remaster)
Youtube qtwBFz6lfrY
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad.  And he was so young.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


RIP
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A monster of rock.  An icon.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Optimus Primate: Per TMZ's article:

"Though he was a heavy smoker for years, he believes he developed throat cancer from a metal guitar pick he used to frequently hold in his mouth more than 20 years ago."

Oh Eddie...poor sweet Eddie.


Yeah, but that uranium guitar pick was the key to all those tasty licks.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Distraught:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best rhythm players in the world, for sure. Bummer.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are very few guitarists who change the whole sound of guitar playing for decades, he was one of them. RIP Eddie.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...fark you, 2020.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Halen is dead.

Long live Van Hagar.

/not serious
//DLR or GTFO
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Halen - You Really Got Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 9X6e7uctAww
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This f#ckin' year, man. This f#ckin' year...
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? RIP 2020 just go die already.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that sucks.
I don't care where you stand on the "Eddie was the greatest" spectrum.  But in my view, as a guitar player, he was one of the greatest, and a pioneer, and a showman!  He could make sounds out of that thing that no one else could even imagine - until they learned how to duplicate what he was doing.

In short, he didn't invent that playing style.  But he did take it to another level.

RIP, Mr. Guitar God.  :(
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Well shiat, this really sucks.

FARK CANCER

My love of VH probably ended in the early 80s, but those Jr & High School years ... thanks for the memories


THIS.

RIP 😪
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Eddie.  Of course now you can get a gig with Iron Maiden.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the idea of 2020 being cursed isn't really factually based... but the celebrity deaths this year really seem to cut deeper than most.
 
