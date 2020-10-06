 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NC Register)   The latest thing causing low birth rates? Car seat regulations   (ncregister.com) divider line
77
    More: Asinine, Total fertility rate, Fertility, car seat mandates, Demography, Car Seats, State laws, state policies, finance professors Jordan Dickerson of MIT  
•       •       •

1338 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like that's just being looped in with the ridiculous costs of having a kid to begin with.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, because usually you had a kid or two or three die in a car accident so you had to re up and get more.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 690x362]


I'm guessing this will be another "correlation != causation" shiatpile. Then again, I dnrtfa. I don't have time for that; I'm supposed to be very busy working right now.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. The whole reason I dont have a kid is because I'll be forced to take care of it. And SAFELY at that. Can you believe it?

This nanny state oversight has just got to end.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: edmo: [Fark user image image 690x362]

I'm guessing this will be another "correlation != causation" shiatpile. Then again, I dnrtfa. I don't have time for that; I'm supposed to be very busy working right now.


I also didn't even look the actual picture you posted, apparently.

/I'm supposed to be extremely busy, you see...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Well yeah, because usually you had a kid or two or three die in a car accident so you had to re up and get more.


Not like it's that hard to do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought it was going to be that strapping it in to touch my bellybutton would be a circulation problem  .l.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
decline in births after 2008

You mean the 2008 with a near-depression, where 20- and 30-something people lost the middle class opportunities that previous generations took for granted? The one that huge swaths of the population never recovered from?

That 2008?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the stupid word salad of doom is this?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then, we just need a farkton more Viagra ads.

In both cases, you're way way down in the 'butterfly in Brazil effects' zone.  It's really about impossible to show that even *intentional* natalist policies (like the EITC) have any real effect.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: decline in births after 2008

You mean the 2008 with a near-depression, where 20- and 30-something people lost the middle class opportunities that previous generations took for granted? The one that huge swaths of the population never recovered from?

That 2008?


No, the 2008 when car seats were mandated to be gold plated.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 690x362]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car seat hassle was a contributing factor in our no-more-kids decision. It was not a factor in the original we-should-have-a-kid decision.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There might be some truth to this. When you don't have to worry about one of your kids dying in a car crash, you might decide to stop at two.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see how not having a single, car-wide front seat has contributed to less people getting it on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need my baby right next to me...
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it has to do with the fact the kids today, don't want to have children...probably because it would mean
giving up their "freedom" to have to take care of the kids, and because they have been told since birth that
the world is over populated bla bla bla.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Yup. The whole reason I dont have a kid is because I'll be forced to take care of it. And SAFELY at that. Can you believe it?

This nanny state oversight has just got to end.


Seriously. What's the point of even having a toddler if I can't bolt straight razors to his heels and make him participate in a cockfight?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure there's record low wages, no affordable housing, no jobs, and overall American financial stability is in the toilet... but clearly SMALL PARENTAL INCONVENIENCES are the real problem here.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, low birth rates are bad now?
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents can't afford more kids. Let's blame safety regulations and not half a century of wage stagnation and two-income households barely making ends meet.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Murflette: Yup. The whole reason I dont have a kid is because I'll be forced to take care of it. And SAFELY at that. Can you believe it?

This nanny state oversight has just got to end.

Seriously. What's the point of even having a toddler if I can't bolt straight razors to his heels and make him participate in a cockfight?


Should probably equip him with training wheels while you're at it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. It's a Catholic propaganda rag.

Yeah, the choice of whether or not to have kids COULD be:
* A two-career requirement due to depressed wages, making very expensive child care necessary
* Prohibitive health costs and the perpetual danger of suddenly being uninsured
* Housing availability (and cost) for additional new family members
* The stress of raising each child not just to 18, but likely to age 26 - 30 due to underemployment of the nation's youth.

But sure... car seats.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know people with 3 little kids and a regular car, so, maybe get out of the hypothetical economics lab and talk to people.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't a huge flaw in their reasoning that most people don't have twins or triplets? I'd think that people who have three kids or more space them out a little bit so that you only have one or two kids in a car seat at a time. I'd think that a minority of parents are popping out a new baby 9 months after giving birth to their first child, and are waiting at least a year or two between kids.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Murflette: Yup. The whole reason I dont have a kid is because I'll be forced to take care of it. And SAFELY at that. Can you believe it?

This nanny state oversight has just got to end.

Seriously. What's the point of even having a toddler if I can't bolt straight razors to his heels and make him participate in a cockfight?


Uh......
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the glibertarian fever swamp, where everything that's gone wrong in society due to glibertarian-enabled rentierism is actually the fault of too many government regulations. Here's your tin-foil hat, AR-15, and lifetime Facebook membership. Please remember to keep voting conservative and do not ever look at the rich man with his hands in your wallet.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I called BS, then I read the article and it seemed to be making a very narrow point about the jump from 2-3 car seats, so I thought there might be some merit...

But in my unprofessional opinion, it is still BS. Yes, maybe a few couples have actually said "we can't afford a bigger car that can hold 3 car seats, so we won't have a 3rd kid", but it's nowhere near the numbers that these professors are estimating.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think drivers have  been wearing their seatbelt incorrectly. Ouch.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: No, it has to do with the fact the kids today, don't want to have children...probably because it would mean
giving up their "freedom" to have to take care of the kids, and because they have been told since birth that
the world is over populated bla bla bla.


Or maybe kids today don't want to bring a new life into a world that is a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside of a trainwreck and doesn't show any indication of getting better any time soon?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: No, it has to do with the fact the kids today, don't want to have children...probably because it would mean
giving up their "freedom" to have to take care of the kids, and because they have been told since birth that
the world is over populated bla bla bla.


Hey look everyone, a stupid person.
 
Amper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, nothing else happened "since 2008" that would affect the economic decision to raise a colossal drain on family resources.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We estimate that these laws prevented only 57 car crash fatalities of children nationwide in 2017. Simultaneously, they led to a permanent reduction of approximately 8,000 births in the same year, and 145,000 fewer births since 1980, with 90% of this decline being since 2000," the paper said.

Well, good thing that if you don't die in a car crash, you are 100% OK then?

This is as ridiculous as the people who focus solely on the death numbers with COVID, and not the other long term effects of contracting COVID.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside of a trainwreck


The world is a turducken of awfulness!
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Yup. The whole reason I dont have a kid is because I'll be forced to take care of it. And SAFELY at that. Can you believe it?

This nanny state oversight has just got to end.


This. I admit that I have the maternal instinct of a turnip and would probably abandon it in the first week.

...which is funny because I hit 40, which is the age where my family decided they would try to put their feet down to convince me to be a single mother.
...with no care to try to find a mate.
...mid pandemic in this shiathole country, which is doubly bad if it was a girl going into this political climate.
...after surviving a couple recessions and staring down the barrel of another.
...while living a literal thousand miles away from any family, knowing that none of them would move to help me.
...and that I would have to drag the brat to them to see it, which would tank my vacations, on top of it eating my free time.

Seriously, me breeding would lead to nothing good for anyone.

/now dogs on the other hand. Gimmeeee all the furbabies!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever try and do it in a baby car seat? It's not easy.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: No, it has to do with the fact the kids today, don't want to have children...probably because it would mean
giving up their "freedom" to have to take care of the kids, and because they have been told since birth that
the world is over populated bla bla bla.


If you're going to go that route, I would say raising two generations to believe that getting pregnant/getting someone pregnant was the worst thing one could do would have more to do with it.

Sure, parents thought they were teaching their kids to be responsible and wait til they were ready, but it turns out the human brain doesn't work that way.

But to blame anything other than economic reality as the primary cause would just be stupid.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hershy799: At first I called BS, then I read the article and it seemed to be making a very narrow point about the jump from 2-3 car seats, so I thought there might be some merit...

But in my unprofessional opinion, it is still BS. Yes, maybe a few couples have actually said "we can't afford a bigger car that can hold 3 car seats, so we won't have a 3rd kid", but it's nowhere near the numbers that these professors are estimating.


We live in a large city. Having a big car is definitely a hassle as well as an extra expense in an already expensive place. It was definitely a factor for us.

We know a lot of other people with kids, Most of them have two, only a very few of them have three kids, none have 4. There are probably a bunch of reasons for that and transportation is probably one of them.
 
Gaseous Anomaly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amper: Yeah, nothing else happened "since 2008" that would affect the economic decision to raise a colossal drain on family resources.


That's the whole point of the paper: increase the cost of raising kids, people have fewer kids. Can't explain that.

Car seats were just an interesting way of judging the cost increase: 3rd kid in a car seat means you likely need a minivan/SUV. Effect not seen with fewer than 2 other kids of car-seat age, which suggests it could be causative.

IIRC American women say they would like to have 2.5 kids, but average 1.7, and financial insecurity sure isn't helping. Figuring out what would best bring those numbers together can only help.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: hershy799: At first I called BS, then I read the article and it seemed to be making a very narrow point about the jump from 2-3 car seats, so I thought there might be some merit...

But in my unprofessional opinion, it is still BS. Yes, maybe a few couples have actually said "we can't afford a bigger car that can hold 3 car seats, so we won't have a 3rd kid", but it's nowhere near the numbers that these professors are estimating.

We live in a large city. Having a big car is definitely a hassle as well as an extra expense in an already expensive place. It was definitely a factor for us.

We know a lot of other people with kids, Most of them have two, only a very few of them have three kids, none have 4. There are probably a bunch of reasons for that and transportation is probably one of them.


The cost of putting that extra kid through college if they can't get a scholarship kind of dwarfs the cost of a slightly bigger vehicle, tho.
 
frieque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey baby, maybe we should use protection because we don't have enough room for another car seat." - said no one ever.

For me, it was having two active young boys and realizing that I needed both available hands to keep them from randomly walking into traffic.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The costs of raising children combined with wage stagnation against inflation along with the ability to control when and how many children you have appears to coincide with child safety seat requirements.   As others have pointed out.
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a plethora of reasons why not as many people want to have kids anymore. This is not one of them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the most libertarian argument I have ever heard of.  And, not coincidentally, one of the most stupid.  In all of the costs of raising a kid, a couple hundred bucks for a child seat is pretty damned minor.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldcub: The car seat hassle was a contributing factor in our no-more-kids decision. It was not a factor in the original we-should-have-a-kid decision.


That's basically what the study claims to have found: a small but significant effect on 3rd-child decisions, specifically, among people who both own a car and would need to buy a larger one to fit three car seats. Result: tens of lives saved by laws raising carseat-required ages, thousands fewer babies born (small effect over years on a large population = large number).
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol irresponsible people have a farkton of brats; responsible people wait until they can afford them.

Film at 11.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the article proves its point but it does show just how addicted we are to cars. And it is a systemic issue, not a question of individual choice.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.