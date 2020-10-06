 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Your own private Disneyland? This man made it happen in his backyard   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Disneyland Park, Walt Disney, original vision, construct rides, The Walt Disney Company, whole place, Tiny World, stealthy pilfering process  
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was expecting a Neverland comeback and possibly MJ sighting in the wild, so letdown
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope he was careful with the labeling and pictures because Disney doesn't fark around. There are women who ran day care centers out of their house and put Mickey Mouse on their signs were never seen again.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What about a private Idaho?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GypsyJoker: What about a private Idaho?


I don't know. You will have to ask Keanu Reeves.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who needs a private DisneyLand when you can have this?
B'52 - Private Idaho - HQ
Youtube yXmnmvDl-ao
 
