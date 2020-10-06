 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Step 1) Get a box Step 2) Poop in the box Step 3) Put box back on store shelf   (freep.com) divider line
18
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
step 4) place box on a doorstep in the early morning
step 5) set box on fire
step 6) ring doorbell, and leave
 
ongbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What step is wiping your ass?
 
godxam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meijer bummer.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The suspect left the parking lot in a light-colored Ford Escape. Police said they have no leads on any suspects at this point.

Suspect is hatless! Repeat, hatless!
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the hell?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Had a former co worker do this on his last day on the job.  Deficated in a box , binned it into the backroom , created a pick so some else would take it back onto the sales floor and then one of the old ladies ended up opening the box. Aloud screech came from the backroom  and that was also Dixies last night as well.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
another farker i shall not name used to poop in hardware store demo toilets.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can I get an open box discount on that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Employees at Meijer brought the footage over to Van Buren Township Police.
Police uploaded the footage onto their Facebook page. However, Meijer officials requested the department to take any images and videos of the incident down, citing their corporate policy as a reason."

Dear Meijer.
Go find the pooper yourself.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People who shiat in public should be executed.

I got a long list of things I need in my life right now but seeing you push a loaf in the grocery aisle isnt one of them. We are all on a very rickety boat right now and it may be time to throw a few people over if they cant keep it together.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guessing the public restroom was closed for the duration; most are.
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He left in a Ford Escape.....

...he's gone man.  he's gone.
 
