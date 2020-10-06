 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Corpses from a cemetery in southern France were swept down a mountainous valley by a violent storm and some are believed to have washed up on Italy's Mediterranean shore. Happy Halloween, 2020-style   (reuters.com) divider line
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I particularly enjoyed the use of the word "disemboweled" in the article.

Yuck.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving that you cannot stop the French from taking a vacation.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY, more land for not dead people. A cemetery is a waste of space.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were there any survivors?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go swimming.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Fun Fact:That's a real skeleton
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gilbert Gottfried would like a do-over on the comedic angle at play here
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Halloween is so much more AUTHENTIC in Europe.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn tourists!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does that make them marine corpses?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn Immigrants!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Weekend at Béarnaise?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

akya: Don't go swimming.

[Fark user image image 850x510]

/Fun Fact:That's a real skeleton


Kind of rude to refer to JoBeth Williams that way.
 
