 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Dad brings rifle to son's hockey practice, presumably to help with shooting   (startribune.com) divider line
18
    More: Stupid, Ramsey County, Minnesota, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, youth hockey association, Interstate 694, Ramsey County, Minnesota State Highway 96, hockey stick, Vadnais Heights ice arena  
•       •       •

841 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 9:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe he wanted to protect himself

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you folks south of the border figure this out? Are you, or are you not, allowed to walk around with guns?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shoots he scores
 
Tryfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHOOOOOOOOOT!

Wait no
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father needs a slap.
Shot.

/the stories you hear about kids' sports are just mind blowing in their ridiculousness and aggression
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The association has ZERO tolerance for weapons of any kind on the premise of any hockey event"

Clearly they're not Canadian. A hockey stick is deadly in the right hands.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, he wasn't "exercising his 2nd Amendment rights", he was a thug, intending to terrorize.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another special snowflake so afraid of the world that he feels the need to carry a gun to feel safer.
 
olorin604
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Can you folks south of the border figure this out? Are you, or are you not, allowed to walk around with guns?


It depends on the number of american flags worn, current BAC, size of truck( extra points for rollin coal), and relationship to the sheriff.

Honestly it is complicated as all hell and crossing the wrong street could change a rifle on your chest from tacky accessory to felony offense.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm very pro-2nd Amendment but people pulling stunts like this is just farking dumb.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If hockey players open carried it would be a more polite and gentle sport.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
idiots and their guns
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blinkybluegnome [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Brings new meaning to "Wheel, Snipe, Celly!"
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: mr_fulano: Can you folks south of the border figure this out? Are you, or are you not, allowed to walk around with guns?

It depends on the number of american flags worn, current BAC, size of truck( extra points for rollin coal), and relationship to the sheriff.

Honestly it is complicated as all hell and crossing the wrong street could change a rifle on your chest from tacky accessory to felony offense.


How the hell did you get through that without mentioning "caucasian"?
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: olorin604: mr_fulano: Can you folks south of the border figure this out? Are you, or are you not, allowed to walk around with guns?

It depends on the number of american flags worn, current BAC, size of truck( extra points for rollin coal), and relationship to the sheriff.

Honestly it is complicated as all hell and crossing the wrong street could change a rifle on your chest from tacky accessory to felony offense.

How the hell did you get through that without mentioning "caucasian"?


Yah, that. Just seemed too real to be included with the rest.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whitroth: No, he wasn't "exercising his 2nd Amendment rights", he was a thug, intending to terrorize.


Driving his kid home after practice:  "We really pwned the libs tonight, Khaydin!!!"

The ONLY reason to bring the rifle inside would be if you don't have a secure spot in your car.  If you do bring it in, do so in a manner that doesn't scare anyone (e.g., an AR-15: remove the upper from the lower; a bolt action hunting rifle: remove the bolt and keep it in your pocket).
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.