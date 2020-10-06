 Skip to content
(NYPost) Boobies "This guy had the audacity to say that it is 'very weird' to be doing those kinds of things during class''   (nypost.com) divider line
35
•       •       •

1144 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 2:58 PM (26 minutes ago)



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professor, you could just look at some OTHER student instead of focusing on the Mom in the room. Think of it like one of the videos you won't click on anywhere else.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He was worried that, he might be forced to do weird things during class. Typical guys blaming their lack of control on women.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*community college in Fresno.

We might not be dealing with the best and brightest of academic here.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Professor, you could just look at some OTHER student instead of focusing on the Mom in the room. Think of it like one of the videos you won't click on anywhere else.


I guess that means I can start jerking off on my next Zoom call and when the wimins biatch and complain about it, I can simply tell them to stop being perverts and not to watch me if they cant control themselves, right?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"His response was 'that's not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time,' " Mares said.

When the baby is hungry its gotta eat. If you don't like it tough luck!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She said she would turn off the video at times. I'm not sure why that is insufficient for this professor.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This professor needs to learn a fact that apparently wasn't in his education: when the baby wants to be fed, the baby must be fed.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Krieghund: *community college in Fresno.

We might not be dealing with the best and brightest of academic here.


Or academia, either.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: hubiestubert: Professor, you could just look at some OTHER student instead of focusing on the Mom in the room. Think of it like one of the videos you won't click on anywhere else.

I guess that means I can start jerking off on my next Zoom call and when the wimins biatch and complain about it, I can simply tell them to stop being perverts and not to watch me if they cant control themselves, right?


Hey, its your parole hearing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Krieghund: *community college in Fresno.

We might not be dealing with the best and brightest of academic here.


Came to say exactly this. Something tells me we're not dealing with any winners in this scenario.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: She said she would turn off the video at times. I'm not sure why that is insufficient for this professor.


Good point.  I DNRTFA (obviously) but if this is the case, why is this even an issue?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: hubiestubert: Professor, you could just look at some OTHER student instead of focusing on the Mom in the room. Think of it like one of the videos you won't click on anywhere else.

I guess that means I can start jerking off on my next Zoom call and when the wimins biatch and complain about it, I can simply tell them to stop being perverts and not to watch me if they cant control themselves, right?


Username indicates potential threat implicit in this strategy
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: She said she would turn off the video at times. I'm not sure why that is insufficient for this professor.


Because he's the most important man in any room he can see into.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Me before reading the article: "Zoom has a "video off" option.  Not totally fair to the student, but maybe that would work as a compromise..."

TFA: She said she sent him an email telling him, "I obviously don't have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time.

"His response was 'that's not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time,' " Mares said.


Yeesh.  She was willing to meet him partway, and he wouldn't even do that much.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jeff Spicoli: I've been thinking about this, Mr. Hand. If I'm here and you're here, doesn't that make it our time? Certainly, there's nothing wrong with a little feast on our time.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She should have just turned off her camera after stating she needed to feed her kid. I mean honestly that would have been the least drama thing done because not only is she distracting the professor but any other students in on that call during class. It's not about shame either, its just overly distracting.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Both are idiots.  Why write an email about that in the first place?  Then why even address it to the class?  If she would have just done it if she needed to and been a bit discreet about it, I bet no one would even notice or mention it.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Geez, what a tittybaby.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This professor needs to learn a fact that apparently wasn't in his education: when the baby wants to be fed, the baby must be fed.


Should have brought screaming hungry baby right next to the microphone until she's "given permission" to feed said baby.

Malicious compliance
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nimbull: its just overly distracting.


Sure, if youre 8 years old.
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're best freed!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nimbull: She should have just turned off her camera after stating she needed to feed her kid. I mean honestly that would have been the least drama thing done because not only is she distracting the professor but any other students in on that call during class. It's not about shame either, its just overly distracting.


She tried that. Was told not to feed baby at all during class.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: hubiestubert: Professor, you could just look at some OTHER student instead of focusing on the Mom in the room. Think of it like one of the videos you won't click on anywhere else.

I guess that means I can start jerking off on my next Zoom call and when the wimins biatch and complain about it, I can simply tell them to stop being perverts and not to watch me if they cant control themselves, right?


You went to all the trouble to switch to that ALT and that's the best trolling you can come up with?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure both people are wrong but she might be a touch wronger.  if this was a regular, in-person class it isn't likely she would be feeding the kid in the lecture hall.  also she could just point the camera up a bit though even if she does there will be more movement post feeding compared to the other students and movement draws peoples' attention. between burping the kid, shuffling stuff around and cleaning the obligatory spitup/dribbles/etc. it could get distracting.  To that i'd say she should just turn her camera off during those times.  the audio will still work if she has a question and she'll be able to see whatever the professor is presenting.

seems reasonable to me but i'm just the father of three so there is a high chance i'm wrong because as we all know, all mothers. everywhere, are the best at everything-Gaia-goddesses that are faultless in all ways, all the the time.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
and called her 10-month-old daughter a "distraction.

Pretty sure that's my 2 year Olds middle name at this point.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nimbull: She should have just turned off her camera after stating she needed to feed her kid. I mean honestly that would have been the least drama thing done because not only is she distracting the professor but any other students in on that call during class. It's not about shame either, its just overly distracting.


oukewldave: Both are idiots.  Why write an email about that in the first place?  Then why even address it to the class?  If she would have just done it if she needed to and been a bit discreet about it, I bet no one would even notice or mention it.


STOP IT.  it's all IN the ARTICLE.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: hubiestubert: Professor, you could just look at some OTHER student instead of focusing on the Mom in the room. Think of it like one of the videos you won't click on anywhere else.

I guess that means I can start jerking off on my next Zoom call and when the wimins biatch and complain about it, I can simply tell them to stop being perverts and not to watch me if they cant control themselves, right?


Because breast feeding is just like jerking off.

You're an idiot.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On a different note: There's a reason I (and pretty much everyone else where I teach) make cameras optional.  We have no idea what our students are going through at home, and what they would not be comfortable having shown on camera.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A mother breastfeeding her child is a beautiful thing. it is not something I see as erotic at all.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Dick Gozinya: hubiestubert: Professor, you could just look at some OTHER student instead of focusing on the Mom in the room. Think of it like one of the videos you won't click on anywhere else.

I guess that means I can start jerking off on my next Zoom call and when the wimins biatch and complain about it, I can simply tell them to stop being perverts and not to watch me if they cant control themselves, right?

Because breast feeding is just like jerking off.

You're an idiot.


Everyone knows breast feeding is like using the bathroom anyway.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The baby is actually the student, he's super advanced.
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Dick Gozinya: hubiestubert: Professor, you could just look at some OTHER student instead of focusing on the Mom in the room. Think of it like one of the videos you won't click on anywhere else.

I guess that means I can start jerking off on my next Zoom call and when the wimins biatch and complain about it, I can simply tell them to stop being perverts and not to watch me if they cant control themselves, right?

Because breast feeding is just like jerking off.

You're an idiot.


To be fair, either one can eventually lead to the other

(If you don't see the comedy in that, you need a better imagination)
 
bdunseth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Turn the video off while she's nursing and if the professor is worried that he can't see her and, therefore he can not confirm that she is present, should say "Shaking it up here boss." every so often
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, I would be more modest to begin with but that's just me and I don't have boobs anyway.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wiping your sphincter or maybe shaving your bullocks should be good too... am I right!
 
