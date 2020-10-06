 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Dr Fauci now has his own action figure   (thehill.com) divider line
    Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Party, action figure, Joe Biden, George W. Bush, removable mask, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Dr. Fauci action figure  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he come with a giant Q-tip to fight off rival gladiators?
 
I sound fat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does it flip flop on life and death issues at the pull of a string?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An inaction figure would be more apropos.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So does trump.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New pawn in the "Battle for the White House Chess Set?"
 
Ashelth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With smooth pipetting action?
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just a bobblehead. I want one with kung fu grip
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bdub77: [Fark user image image 850x393]


How in the name of God did he get that thing back in the jeep shell?
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: bdub77: [Fark user image image 850x393]

How in the name of God did he get that thing back in the jeep shell?


The boat is made of a lightweight but dense foam covered in epoxy fiberglass so it's surprisingly light. You CAN do it with just one guy, but it's a lot easier with 2 dudes and some kind of robot.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll add him to my pandemic action collection.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



And he has a gun to exercise his 2nd amendment and shoot the virus!

Suck it libs.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: MythDragon: bdub77: [Fark user image image 850x393]

How in the name of God did he get that thing back in the jeep shell?

The boat is made of a lightweight but dense foam covered in epoxy fiberglass so it's surprisingly light. You CAN do it with just one guy, but it's a lot easier with 2 dudes and some kind of robot.


oh come on T-Bob was useless.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
being in a Bond film or having your own action figure = you have 'made it' in life. enjoy the taste of success.
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sort of mulling over in my head when the doll phrases should be when you pull the cord.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 649x1009]


And he has a gun to exercise his 2nd amendment and shoot the virus!

Suck it libs.


AND Kung fu grip.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does it come with FacePalming Action, for when the POTUS bobblehead says something stupid?
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Comes with the "Millions of Rotting Corpses Playset".
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: An inaction figure would be more apropos.


Sure, if you're an idiot.

Or a Trump voter.

But I repeat myself.
 
godxam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The product design studio has been behind a number of politically themed figures over the years"

Dr. Fauci is not a "political" figure.
Or at least he wasn't until 2020 for some reason.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not all heroes wear masks.
 
