 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   For some odd reason, minorities in the US are not rushing to sign up to be guinea pigs for rushed and unproven medical trial   (thehill.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, United States, African American, White American, Race, Moderna COVID-19, Native Americans in the United States, Native American participants, research centers  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 1:13 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kanye West is available.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't this vaccine feel rushed to you?  Because it sure feels rushed to me.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Doesn't this vaccine feel rushed to you?  Because it sure feels rushed to me.


They had a headstart based on similar diseases. They also had a lot of incentive since there's no sign of it slowing down naturally anytime soon.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But surely things will be different this time!
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you try to give a bunch of ungrateful Indians some blankets.
 
Juc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Doesn't this vaccine feel rushed to you?  Because it sure feels rushed to me.


A safe vaccine will take like another year of trials and testing.
This is just political bullshiat and they're rolling the dice with lives.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gee, it's a total mystery.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't imagine why minorities wouldn't trust the US gov when it comes to their health care?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskege​e​_Syphilis_Study
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Tuskegee Experiment is a good lesson for minorities to be wary. I just wish it wasn't co-opted by every antivaxxer, covidiot, and Karen to push the idea that scientists are the debil.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Doesn't this vaccine feel rushed to you?  Because it sure feels rushed to me.


Farking Farkers - you biatched because nothing was being done about COVID  - now you biatch because it's being done too fast....
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Test it on rich people first, the ones who demanded to reopen the economy.

No one should get the vaccine until Betsy DeVos and Larry Kudlow are shot up with it on live television.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: Gee, it's a total mystery.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x573]


Hey they got some cool leather jackets out of it.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, I guess minorities will just have more side effects when the actual drug comes to market.

There really isn't an alternative. Either they choose to be Guinea pigs, the drug never comes to market, or they are less represented in the final drug. 

What's the alternative other than strapping people down and forcing them to be a part of a drug trial?
 
Silverhammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
floydw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are they doing the testing in Alabama.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I esparamented wit my own vaccine. Mixed whiskey and brandy.
Don't do that.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even when the vaccine comes out, too many people will be too chicken-shiat to take it.  I'll be first in line.
 
floydw
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: Gee, it's a total mystery.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x573]


ROFLMAO.  That's the Tuskegee Airmen dumbshiat. The Tuskegee Experiments had nothing to do with them.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The Tuskegee Experiment is a good lesson for minorities to be wary. I just wish it wasn't co-opted by every antivaxxer, covidiot, and Karen to push the idea that scientists are the debil.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The Tuskegee Experiment is a good lesson for minorities to be wary. I just wish it wasn't co-opted by every antivaxxer, covidiot, and Karen to push the idea that scientists are the debil. Fark headlines
 
ajgeek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Literally no one should until Fauci himself gives the all clear.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Doesn't this vaccine feel rushed to you?  Because it sure feels rushed to me.


No, and I've been involved in some way with vaccines since 1985.

The basic technology has come a long way. We've learned a great deal about antigenicity, and immunogenicity. We've decoded a great deal about the chemical signals involved in amplifying the cellular responses. We've also learned about how vaccines can fail. We've also worked on a few related coronaviruses.

Also, during a pandemic, one does want to move faster. There are always risk::reward calculations but during a pandemic the threat is so much greater that there is naturally some level of increased risk tolerance. How much can be debated but you simply can't deny that the balance has to shift during a pandemic where going too slow is sure to cost lives.

None of the technology being used is particularly novel. The targets from the virus that we want to develop a response to are pretty well determined. Further, they have been confirmed from assays done on samples taken from survivors whose immune response to covid-19 informs us about the natural response to the virus.

Now as to the headline here, "unproven medical trial"? As opposed to a proven medical trial? We don't do trials after the therapy has been proven. The motivation for anyone to take part in a clinical trial really shouldn't depend on if you are part of a minority cohort. I get that some might simply have less trust of "the system" but that's a non-medical issue.
 
way south
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Literally no one should until Fauci himself gives the all clear.


He can't give the all clear until the tests are complete. The testing can't be complete until they find volunteers.
It's a bit of a catch 22, especially since minorities are the most affected by the covid outbreak and thus would benefit the most from a cure.

Why the pandemic hurt blacks more than other demographics is a mystery that may never be solved.

rabidrepublicanblog.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is what happens when you try to give a bunch of ungrateful Indians some blankets.


That never actually happened and the idea of doing so was the British.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wademh: Marcus Aurelius: Doesn't this vaccine feel rushed to you?  Because it sure feels rushed to me.

No, and I've been involved in some way with vaccines since 1985.

The basic technology has come a long way. We've learned a great deal about antigenicity, and immunogenicity. We've decoded a great deal about the chemical signals involved in amplifying the cellular responses. We've also learned about how vaccines can fail. We've also worked on a few related coronaviruses.

Also, during a pandemic, one does want to move faster. There are always risk::reward calculations but during a pandemic the threat is so much greater that there is naturally some level of increased risk tolerance. How much can be debated but you simply can't deny that the balance has to shift during a pandemic where going too slow is sure to cost lives.

None of the technology being used is particularly novel. The targets from the virus that we want to develop a response to are pretty well determined. Further, they have been confirmed from assays done on samples taken from survivors whose immune response to covid-19 informs us about the natural response to the virus.

Now as to the headline here, "unproven medical trial"? As opposed to a proven medical trial? We don't do trials after the therapy has been proven. The motivation for anyone to take part in a clinical trial really shouldn't depend on if you are part of a minority cohort. I get that some might simply have less trust of "the system" but that's a non-medical issue.


But surely you will agree that vaccines are dangerous to even look at?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

way south: ajgeek: Literally no one should until Fauci himself gives the all clear.

He can't give the all clear until the tests are complete. The testing can't be complete until they find volunteers.
It's a bit of a catch 22, especially since minorities are the most affected by the covid outbreak and thus would benefit the most from a cure.

Why the pandemic hurt blacks more than other demographics is a mystery that may never be solved.

[rabidrepublicanblog.com image 500x282]


Shhh. You are not allowed to point out such things.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Literally no one should until Fauci himself gives the all clear.


That's what me and my family will be waiting for.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

way south: ajgeek: Literally no one should until Fauci himself gives the all clear.

He can't give the all clear until the tests are complete. The testing can't be complete until they find volunteers.
It's a bit of a catch 22, especially since minorities are the most affected by the covid outbreak and thus would benefit the most from a cure.

Why the pandemic hurt blacks more than other demographics is a mystery that may never be solved.

[rabidrepublicanblog.com image 500x282]


Edgy take, stud.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.