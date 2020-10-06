 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Dutch gynecologist fathered at least 17 children, hospital says, in a dark and gritty 2020 update to the story of the little boy sticking his finger in the dike   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Artificial insemination, Assisted reproductive technology, Netherlands, Dutch hospital, Reproduction, DNA tests, Surrogacy, Spermatozoon  
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Perfect!  I like my horrific gynecology-based 2020 updates to beloved children's tales like I like my coffee: dark and gritty.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well now we know where fb- went.
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

toraque: Perfect!  I like my horrific gynecology-based 2020 updates to beloved children's tales like I like my coffee: dark and gritty.


The headline adds a heady mixture of casual misogyny and homophobia, with just a hint of pedophilia.  It's really got almost everything I've come to expect of Fark + 2020
 
way south
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He apparently stuck more than his finger in the dy...  and I'm gonna stop before they time me out again.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pfftt.. just 17? Amateur.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Perfectly logical
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why didn't he just skip steps 2,3,4...just jump to 5 and leave $35 on the dresser?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Yes ma'am. It's a very weird coincidence. All of our donors have my blood type."
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/document​s​/worst-deadbeat-dad-675432

This guy had 26 that doc needs to keep going
 
