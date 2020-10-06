 Skip to content
(UPI)   Duke doctoral candidate finds high plains farmers have sucked out so much groundwater that grain farming has peaked and will suck hereafter. A PhD in suck, if you will   (upi.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe the plains farmers shouldn't have gotten so high.

I'm pro-legalization, but I sure as hell can't keep track of my agricultural yields and crop rotations after a few puffs of the dank.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe we should stop growing so many crops we can't actually eat?

American farming is more or less just a giant scam to funnel tax money into land owners' pockets.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The red river in Minnesota flows to the north.  Build a pipeline to the south and turn that around.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So this is it. We're going to die.
 
goatharper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ski9600: The red river in Minnesota flows to the north.  Build a pipeline to the south and turn that around.


You're supposed to put a /s after this sort of thing so people will know you're not actually an idiot.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ski9600: The red river in Minnesota flows to the north.  Build a pipeline to the south and turn that around.


No, because Texas don't want no Reds or their damn water. Prolly full a floride and such.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get your beer while you can.
 
