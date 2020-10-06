 Skip to content
Today is both National Plus Size Appreciation Day as well as National Noodle Day, so let's all celebrate our large noodles
43
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Effect, Cause?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go big or go home:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for spilling into the adjacent seats on the airplane!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really National Noodle Day?

interesting, because days ago I decided that tonight I'm going to try making chicken lo mien for the first time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.homedepot-static.comView Full Size

She makes my noodle plus sized.
 
loki021376
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about having big noodles?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fashion industry calls plus-sized, sensible people call healthy.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Go big or go home:

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x566]


Indeed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also National Orange Wine Day and National Fruit At Work day.

What time was that press conference, again?
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have it on good authority that those girls make the rockin' world go round.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ashley Graham. Every day of the week and twice on Sunday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zombietheclown: Any excuse to post about stefania ferrario is fine by me! [Fark user image 640x800]


Yeah, she may be "technically" plus sized but that's not what people mean when they say plus sized.

This is

Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: I have it on good authority that those girls make the rockin' world go round.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd spend a night in her kitchen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/gettin there
//and wears it well
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: zombietheclown: Any excuse to post about stefania ferrario is fine by me! [Fark user image 640x800]

Yeah, she may be "technically" plus sized but that's not what people mean when they say plus sized.

This is

[Fark user image 226x202][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x174]


No, that's known in the fashion industry as "super sized". I'm not kidding.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Luse: zombietheclown: Any excuse to post about stefania ferrario is fine by me! [Fark user image 640x800]

Yeah, she may be "technically" plus sized but that's not what people mean when they say plus sized.

This is

[Fark user image 226x202][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x174]


Are... are you skinny shaming that girl?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Froman: Mztlplx: I have it on good authority that those girls make the rockin' world go round.

[Fark user image 500x855]


Yeah we celebrate the chorus, but the first verse of that song is about child sexual abuse.

Here:

Spinal Tap - Big Bottom 1984 Music Video HD
Youtube YjC0vMIrOAk
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Luse: zombietheclown: Any excuse to post about stefania ferrario is fine by me! [Fark user image 640x800]

Yeah, she may be "technically" plus sized but that's not what people mean when they say plus sized.

This is

[Fark user image 226x202][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x174]


g0d-d@mned you...that's not nice...
keep that shiat in on your hard-drive pls, you dont need to share it.
 
Luse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Luse: zombietheclown: Any excuse to post about stefania ferrario is fine by me! [Fark user image 640x800]

Yeah, she may be "technically" plus sized but that's not what people mean when they say plus sized.

This is

[Fark user image 226x202][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x174]

No, that's known in the fashion industry as "super sized". I'm not kidding.


Funny, that's what they call it at McDonald's as well.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: Froman: Mztlplx: I have it on good authority that those girls make the rockin' world go round.

[Fark user image 500x855]

Yeah we celebrate the chorus, but the first verse of that song is about child sexual abuse.

Here:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YjC0vMIr​OAk]


Thanks, because the world has been too cheerful lately and we needed a Debbie Downer to set us right.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: What the fashion industry calls plus-sized, sensible people call healthy.


True, but they're talking about plain 'ol fat people.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

smed7: Luse: zombietheclown: Any excuse to post about stefania ferrario is fine by me! [Fark user image 640x800]

Yeah, she may be "technically" plus sized but that's not what people mean when they say plus sized.

This is

[Fark user image 226x202][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x174]

g0d-d@mned you...that's not nice...
keep that shiat in on your hard-drive pls, you dont need to share it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bughunter: Froman: Mztlplx: I have it on good authority that those girls make the rockin' world go round.

[Fark user image 500x855]

Yeah we celebrate the chorus, but the first verse of that song is about child sexual abuse.

Here:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YjC0vMIr​OAk]


You may be thinking of the 2nd verse of "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You (Tonight)", which is a joke about the innumerous songs celebrating hooking up with a 16 yr old in a van or whatever happened in the 70s.

You're sweet, but you're just four feet
And you still got your baby teeth
You're too young, and I'm too well hung
Tonight I'm gonna rock you
Tonight I'm gonna rock you
Tonight I'm gonna rock you
Tonight I'm gonna rock you
Tonight!
 
Luse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Froman: bughunter: Froman: Mztlplx: I have it on good authority that those girls make the rockin' world go round.

[Fark user image 500x855]

Yeah we celebrate the chorus, but the first verse of that song is about child sexual abuse.

Here:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YjC0vMIr​OAk]

Thanks, because the world has been too cheerful lately and we needed a Debbie Downer to set us right.


Aww, were we supposed to pretend that all people who call themselves "plus sized" look like gorgeous models?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Two words: Iskra Lawrence.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No fat chicks
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Soooo mods decided to delete my picture of a woman in a bikini?
Was there a rules update that i missed?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: bughunter: Yeah we celebrate the chorus, but the first verse of that song is about child sexual abuse.

You may be thinking of the 2nd verse of "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You (Tonight)",


Nope.  He's not exactly being obtuse here:

Hey I was just a skinny lad
Never knew no good from bad
But I knew life before I left my nursery (huh)
Left alone with big fat Fanny
She was such a naughty nanny
Heap big woman, you made a bad boy out of me
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Go big or go home:

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x566]


Gross.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Soooo mods decided to delete my picture of a woman in a bikini?
Was there a rules update that i missed?


They've been a bit more strict lately.

Use farkback if you want answers.  They don't seem to talk about it in open threads.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Photoshop is a plus size persons best friend?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They say that life is tit for tat
And that's the way I live
So, I deserve a lot of tat
For what I've got to give
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: DecemberNitro: bughunter: Yeah we celebrate the chorus, but the first verse of that song is about child sexual abuse.

You may be thinking of the 2nd verse of "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You (Tonight)",

Nope.  He's not exactly being obtuse here:

Hey I was just a skinny lad
Never knew no good from bad
But I knew life before I left my nursery (huh)
Left alone with big fat Fanny
She was such a naughty nanny
Heap big woman, you made a bad boy out of me


Ah I get what you were originally saying now, me dumb, can't brain.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: zombietheclown: Soooo mods decided to delete my picture of a woman in a bikini?
Was there a rules update that i missed?

They've been a bit more strict lately.

Use farkback if you want answers.  They don't seem to talk about it in open threads.


And after i looked through pages upon pages of nude photos to find one where the nipples were covered. . .all that time, WASTED!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: bughunter: zombietheclown: Soooo mods decided to delete my picture of a woman in a bikini?
Was there a rules update that i missed?

They've been a bit more strict lately.

Use farkback if you want answers.  They don't seem to talk about it in open threads.

And after i looked through pages upon pages of nude photos to find one where the nipples were covered. . .all that time, WASTED!


May I suggest you weren't doing it right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Once I get out of teleconference hell I'm going to make some ramen with egg, dumplings, veggies and a touch of hon tsuyu. Well worth the extra 5 minutes of effort to get more protein and better flavor, IMHO.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: bughunter: zombietheclown: Soooo mods decided to delete my picture of a woman in a bikini?
Was there a rules update that i missed?

They've been a bit more strict lately.

Use farkback if you want answers.  They don't seem to talk about it in open threads.

And after i looked through pages upon pages of nude photos to find one where the nipples were covered. . .all that time, WASTED!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some 25 years ago I worked with a plus sized woman who constantly talked about how good her code was and how much it would help us.  6 months in she got fired cuz she produced nothing.

2-3 years later I was in another company with her, same talk about how good her code was combined with how hard she was dieting.  One day I asked her for something, I dunno, staples.  First drawer she opened was full of candy bars.  "Oh, my kid loves these", etc etc etc.

3-4 months later she gets fired.  Again.  And I get assigned her code.  She had 2-3 pages of code to raise the volume.  And another 2-3 pages to lower the volume (it was an embedded TV with internet access.  In 2000).  The lower volume code was identical to the raise volume code except the + was -.  I could not make heads nor tails of the code and, in a couple hours, rewrote the code to both raise and lower the volume.  In a half page of code.

Hella nice woman, hella lousy coder.  I sincerely hope she got a nice job as a Walmart greeter or something.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: zombietheclown: bughunter: zombietheclown: Soooo mods decided to delete my picture of a woman in a bikini?
Was there a rules update that i missed?

They've been a bit more strict lately.

Use farkback if you want answers.  They don't seem to talk about it in open threads.

And after i looked through pages upon pages of nude photos to find one where the nipples were covered. . .all that time, WASTED!

[Fark user image 500x530]


It happens to all of us.

I once searched for 15 minutes for a photo illustrating a crochet bikini.  Made a successful good faith effort to find one that did not expose anything nipply - the model was wearing a modesty panel underneath her top.

Post was deleted.  Reason: nudity.

The modesty panel was "nude" colored.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

