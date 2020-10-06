 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1961, President Kennedy delivered an address which dramatically increased the value of Vault-Tec Corporation stock
    Cuban Missile Crisis, President John F. Kennedy, Cold War, civil defense, Cuba, Soviet Union, American families, brink of full-scale nuclear war  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
... and were it not for one man's experience and empathy, most likely the usa east coast would be rubble and most of the population would be gone, russia wouldn't really exist anymore, cuba would be a glass parking lot, and the globe would still be enjoying the devastation of a nice lil' thermonuclear winter.

good times

/then again we're still destroying the planet's human ecosystem as if none of our history ever mattered
//so maybe llewellyn thompson should've said nothing and we could've settled the self-destruction issue sooner
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wish I had one the last four years. I'd have stayed in it and kept my sanity.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can now buy a condo or apartment that's the size of a bomb shelter yet won't be around to make an insurance claim after nuclear holocaust, and if that isn't progress, I don't know what is.
 
