Survey of single people show that during the lockdown they basically farked whomever they had access to
42
posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 12:45 PM



Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you can't be with the one you love honey
Love the one you're with, Love the one you're with
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't dated since February. I've turned Fark in to my own personal erotica and there's nothing y'all can do about it.

*cries*
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This does not bode well for Guy Living in Mom's Basement.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Married people too. I have access to one person currently, but hey, beats living a sad, lonely existence...not knowing if anyone out there truly loves you, not knowing if you'll ever touch another human being again without paying up front, wondering if your cat thinks you are a loser too...I've been there, pal.
Chin up!! And remember: girls poop too!! That's the secret to life--realizing that girls are just poopers like men are. Now get that mask on, and get out there and don't come back until 2:15 am with whatever you can bring home!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen documentaries of this online.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to some recent films ive seen stepsiblings are also throwing down.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just order a pizza or report their cable not working?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be a major motion picture starting whomever is today's Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogan.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: I haven't dated since February. I've turned Fark in to my own personal erotica and there's nothing y'all can do about it.

*cries*


Sigh...*zip*
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now get that mask on, and get out there and don't come back until 2:15 am with whatever you can bring home!

Yeah, don't do that.

/What was that?  Some kind of re-phrasing of "Don't be afraid of it"?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This means more "stepsibling" porn doesn't it?
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: I haven't dated since February. I've turned Fark in to my own personal erotica and there's nothing y'all can do about it.

*cries*


upl.stack.comView Full Size



/...same
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My homemade sex doll is really coming along nicely.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would assume a similar survey not during a lockdown would yield the same results.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bad bit in the bit bucket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: My homemade sex doll is really coming along nicely.


No pun intended?
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Given their feet position, pegging appears to be on the rise...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single people ALWAYS have more sex than married people regardless of situation.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i am here with my wife, so no sex for me.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bad bit in the bit bucket: Subtonic: My homemade sex doll is really coming along nicely.

No pun intended?


Heavily implied perhaps.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: [Fark user image 850x555]


If you need me, I'll be in my lab.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've had many a 3-some during the lockdown with Palmela and Mittsy.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: [Fark user image 800x533]
Given their feet position, pegging appears to be on the rise...


Why is that the first thing you go to?  Why wouldn't it be the girl on her stomach and the guy on top of her?  Paging Dr. Freud to exam room 1.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a Maine Master backwoods guide who spent the summer in the woods with his pet chicken I read about somewhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My next door neighbor's been getting pretty friendly lately.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat from 1918...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I haven't dated since February. I've turned Fark in to my own personal erotica and there's nothing y'all can do about it.

*cries*


/ bites bottom lip, leans forward
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: GooberMcFly: [Fark user image 800x533]
Given their feet position, pegging appears to be on the rise...

Why is that the first thing you go to? Why wouldn't it be the girl on her stomach and the guy on top of her?  Paging Dr. Freud to exam room 1.


who said it was first?  March was a long time ago- creativity is key, in the long haul.
also in the butt.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aye, I miss being single sometimes.  There ain't going to be any quarantine babies in this house.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So many daddy-boyfriends in the South...
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: [Fark user image 800x533]
Given their feet position, pegging appears to be on the rise...


inb4 "ew, that consensual sexual activity between a man and a woman is totalyy gay"
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
hey fellow single people, it could be worse! you could have been stuck in quarantine with someone that you're trying to divorce.

I have friends going through this, and.............yikes.

/and not to brag, but what a time to be childless
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And this is different from a non-lockdown situation how?
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: hey fellow single people, it could be worse! you could have been stuck in quarantine with someone that you're trying to divorce.

I have friends going through this, and.............yikes.

/and not to brag, but what a time to be childless


Do I have to think of everything around here? Offer your bachelor pad up for those soon to be ex-wives. Seems like a win-win-win scenario.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One word for you all: teledildonics.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: hey fellow single people, it could be worse! you could have been stuck in quarantine with someone that you're trying to divorce.I have friends going through this, and.............yikes.


Why would quarantine mean you're "stuck" with someone you're divorcing? Go to a hotel, stay with a friend, family member, or rent your own apartment. Hell, you could even just grab a tent and go camping in the woods for a few days while you sort out a more permanent resolution. I was lucky enough to divorce long before Covid, but I can guarantee you that I would have been gone no matter what.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: My next door neighbor's been getting pretty friendly lately.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently my neighbors daughter came back from college and has slept with three men on the block, maybe more, all married, the rumor mill has been going crazy, and one house is for sale, guys got to work from home wives had to go to work and bam
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
