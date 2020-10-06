 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Russian air-to-air missile tests show new capabilities in the field of coal-powered aircraft   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Missile, Air-to-air missile, MBDA Meteor, AIM-120 AMRAAM, air missile capabilities, K-77s, significant new air, R-37M  
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd like to see the blooper reel.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Russian missiles are pretty good. And probably a lot less expensive than equivalent US missiles.
 
Luse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Da, da, so maybe something go boom during testing from time to time when scientists too close. Is ok, scientists survive.....the explosion at least....
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Russian missiles are pretty good. And probably a lot less expensive than equivalent US missiles.


Yes this.
So much this. War at this point is an ongoing effort.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, the Russians have caught up with the Phoenix missile system? Maybe not as that could acquire and shoot down multiple air targets back in 1974 to the present.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russians ride dirty, yo.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Russians Fly a Cabriolet Su-57 Jet
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I imagine the spies had to work hard for this info in the old days. Now it just shows up on the web.
 
