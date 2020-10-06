 Skip to content
(The Newspaper)   Have some leftover tar after a paving project? Dump it on a speed camera   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Week-day names, speed camera, city's first operational speed camera, Thai solar calendar, Stone Church Road, Amigny-Rouy, novel technique, black spraypaint  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag in court for a traffic offense.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you make them unprofitable, they'll stop installing them. I hear they're quite expensive.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not all Heroes get tags.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You could try smoking it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good.
 
drlcb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"He hates these cans speed cameras. Stay away from the cans speed cameras."
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: If you make them unprofitable, they'll stop installing them. I hear they're quite expensive.


So is the Military and we keep pumping billions of burning federal dollars into it each year.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess speed cameras are unpopular with the citizens.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These are the ways of my people.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Tr0mBoNe: If you make them unprofitable, they'll stop installing them. I hear they're quite expensive.

So is the Military and we keep pumping billions of burning federal dollars into it each year.


Russian agent types the first half, Chinese agent types the second half of this message.  My message is brought to you by the shallot.  Not quite as big as the onion.  And a bit weird tasting.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sorry
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How this doesn't happen here in the US more often, I don't know.  But we need to start doing more of this type of thing here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Tr0mBoNe: If you make them unprofitable, they'll stop installing them. I hear they're quite expensive.

So is the Military and we keep pumping billions of burning federal dollars into it each year.


The military is kinda needed. We don't need ticket cameras certain parts of our government prefer them.
But that's not representative of the majority.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Urea foam is _the_shiat_ for speed and traffic light cameras.

But wear a garbage bag, they're cameras.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is subby suggesting we engage in illegal activity?
 
aseras
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Urea foam is _the_shiat_ for speed and traffic light cameras.

But wear a garbage bag, they're cameras.


Use a paintball gun and you never even have to get close enough for it to recognize you. especially with a mask these days.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, tell us what you really think of these cameras?
 
aseras
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Is subby suggesting we engage in illegal activity?


Impeding function by barricading all the roads in a city is the original form of protest and used to overturn governments before Napoleon.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He hates that speed camera, stay away from it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vigilantes? I guess they didn't appreciate the cops moving in on their territory. Not a lot of crime in Hamilton presumably. Catching the speeders at Stone Church Road must have been their only chance to stop crime but then the robots threatened to take their jobs so they followed in the tradition of their luddite ancestors and took matters into their own hands (as vigilantes are wont to do).
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
... then set the tar on fire.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I'm not saying it's right. But I understand."
-Chris Rock
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How this doesn't happen here in the US more often, I don't know.  But we need to start doing more of this type of thing here.


San Diego took a different approach than vandalism: our mayor (Bob Filner, in between acts of sexual harrassment, assault, and generally being a creep) got rid of them.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Nadians getting uppity. Not a good sign. Yeah they'll be no where to run, nowhere to hide for us disenfranchised
Merkins.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

