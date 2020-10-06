 Skip to content
 
(Rare.us)   The man who killed Jeffrey Dahmer is now a poet. Buried lede: blames eating bread with too much sugar in it   (rare.us) divider line
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would bread with sugar make someone want to be a poet?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We appreciate your interest in our content. Unfortunately at this time, we are unable to allow international traffic or online transactions.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ireland just ruled recently that the bread he ate was actually a pastry
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What rhymes with Dahmer?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dark and lonely on a summer's night.
Kill my landlord. Kill my landlord.
Watchdog barking. Do he bite?
Kill my landlord. Kill my landlord.
Slip in his window. Break his neck.
Then his house I start to wreck.
Got no reason. What the heck?
Kill my landlord. Kill my landlord.
C-I-L my land lord!

starlost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: What rhymes with Dahmer?



dalai lahmer
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eat fresh! Dahmer would have approved
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cman: Ireland just ruled recently that the bread he ate was actually a pastry


Too late for Jared to use it as a defense.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Why would bread with sugar make someone want to be a poet?


It makes you Wilde.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: What rhymes with Dahmer?


Blunt traumer.

/bomber
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Dimensio: Why would bread with sugar make someone want to be a poet?

It makes you Wilde.


You're not a poet.  And you do know it.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd imagine one of his poems could be,

A so called man
To mangle
his legs twitched
as body bo jangled

Lifeless, still it lay
Am I to blame
He earned his way
ended a mind deranged

He sleeps now
but not in peace
till everlasting eternity
the fire's all now he eats

I wonder now
that he is pale
if time will forget
his last gasping wail
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So basically the twinkie defense.
 
