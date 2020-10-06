 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Snowy Red, Serious Drinking, and Pylon, and new music from Whimsical. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #154 Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weird. smells like thursday in here.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all. My phone alert worked
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by....

Due to an error in planning, I'll catch the whole show after all - some mistakes are good!
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by....

Due to an error in planning, I'll catch the whole show after all - some mistakes are good!


I just love it when a plan doesn't come together?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so since we have extra time, we have  the (tacit) blessing to play a little less obscure. so don't be surprised if you know a few songs..
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
GLORIOUS
 
Pista
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
NOW it smells like Thursday
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: NOW it smells like Thursday


at least it doesn't smell like...teen spirit
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: NOW it smells like Thursday

at least it doesn't smell like...teen spirit


Thanks; now I have to clean Paella off my laptop...
 
Pista
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bl00dy hell!
That bass intro couldn't be more Simon Galluo if it tried
 
Pista
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That should have read Gallup.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm personally waiting for the follow 80's band from the 70's original called The Commodore 64s. I hear they are a full byte in quality and not some ^B group.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That song needs some dance moves:

https://i.imgur.com/1wsn4y1.mp4
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm personally waiting for the follow 80's band from the 70's original called The Commodore 64s. I hear they are a full byte in quality and not some ^B group.


That moment you realize Fark doesn't support binary but puts in the carrot B instead of the full 8 bits. What a 2 bit posting system.
 
Pista
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So far this reminds me of a club I used to go to in Brighton a veerrryy  long time ago called Subterfuge.
I really ought to get a smoke machine in for Tuesdays & Thursdays & have someone flick the lights off & on for 2 hours.
Awesome
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm personally waiting for the follow 80's band from the 70's original called The Commodore 64s. I hear they are a full byte in quality and not some ^B group.


Vic20 and the Vic-Tonez
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: So far this reminds me of a club I used to go to in Brighton a veerrryy  long time ago called Subterfuge.
I really ought to get a smoke machine in for Tuesdays & Thursdays & have someone flick the lights off & on for 2 hours.
Awesome


or at least put in a blacklight
 
Pista
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: So far this reminds me of a club I used to go to in Brighton a veerrryy  long time ago called Subterfuge.
I really ought to get a smoke machine in for Tuesdays & Thursdays & have someone flick the lights off & on for 2 hours.
Awesome

or at least put in a blacklight


Also need some camo nets draped all over the place. Absolutely ideal for collecting lost jewellery off at the end of the night
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: So far this reminds me of a club I used to go to in Brighton a veerrryy  long time ago called Subterfuge.
I really ought to get a smoke machine in for Tuesdays & Thursdays & have someone flick the lights off & on for 2 hours.
Awesome

or at least put in a blacklight

Also need some camo nets draped all over the place. Absolutely ideal for collecting lost jewellery off at the end of the night


BAT GOTH DANCE PARTY
 
Pista
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This song is so utterly English
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: This song is so utterly English


and the fact that they sold it with a beer mat is just top level
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hearby demand 1 Siouxsie song on Thurs for my bday.
 
Pista
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: This song is so utterly English

and the fact that they sold it with a beer mat is just top level


I can get with that.
I used to go see a punk band called Beerzone. Still got a t shirt & on the back it says, "We don't drink shandy."
 
