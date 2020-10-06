 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Hurricane Delta, 11am: Category 3. Hurricane Delta, 11:20am: Category 4   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Hurricane Delta, National Hurricane Center, Tropical cyclone meteorology, Tropical Storm Warning, storm surge, NOAA Hurricane Hunters, latest forecast track  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, man, now we have to rename it Hurricane Change.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Oh, man, now we have to rename it Hurricane Change.


No, clearly, it's Hurricane Delta V.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ImpendingCynic: Oh, man, now we have to rename it Hurricane Change.

No, clearly, it's Hurricane Delta V.


Well, Vw

No, clearly, it's Hurricane Delta V.


Well, Vw
 
dodecahedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisiana can't seem to get a break this year. This won't be good.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ImpendingCynic: Oh, man, now we have to rename it Hurricane Change.

No, clearly, it's Hurricane Delta V.

Well, Vw


Hurricane UwU?

No, clearly, it's Hurricane Delta V.

Well, Vw


Hurricane UwU?
 
Algebrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really looking like it's gonna hit Cancun as a Cat 5. I actually had to look up what would happen if they needed to retire the name. It would go into the books as Delta 2020, but the letter would remain in use for future years.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hurricane at 6:50 am:
Delta Dawn - Helen Reddy
Youtube afsp7MU-nTI
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Delta Hurricane may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.  Perfect time for a nice Cat5 (or theoretical Cat6) to crawl up the the american south coast, and stall...  sit there for a week before slowly drifting off.

The Executive Branch is down for the foreseeable future.  Congress and Senate are locking horns on everything, so they are hamstrung.  FEMA had its coffers emptied for other shiat..  not that they have anyone competent left in charge...

Bring it on 2020!!!
 
grokca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Ice Cream Man: The hurricane at 6:50 am:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/afsp7MU-​nTI]


Came to make this joke, leaving pissed off.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



Now calm down, ya'll.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Delta now arriving at Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, Category 4...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Hurricane Delta now arriving at Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, Category 4...


Listen Betty, don't start with your hurricane category shiat again.
 
dodecahedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Really looking like it's gonna hit Cancun as a Cat 5. I actually had to look up what would happen if they needed to retire the name. It would go into the books as Delta 2020, but the letter would remain in use for future years.


Yeah, they can't really retire one of the Greek letters. I bet they come up with another scheme for when the alphabet runs out. It's sad, but this is probably what hurricane seasons will be like more often in the future. In 2005 it was our turn in FL to be the whipping post, this time it is LA and the upper Gulf Coast.
 
rightClick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm sure someone really wanted to they could narrow down the point where it changed to something like one second.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we wrapped around the alphabet? As if 2020 wasn't bad enough, we now have had 25 total named storms (if Delta is the last).  28 is the record, not sure if we will make that. But it is 2020 after all.
 
Myk-House of El
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delta, Delta, Delta
Can I Kill Ya, Kill Ya, Kill Ya?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Hurricane Delta now arriving at Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, Category 4...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've been named Hurricane Spirit, then it would almost certainly end in a water landing

/to use your seat as a flotation device, insert your debit or credit card
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Nice.  Perfect time for a nice Cat5 (or theoretical Cat6) to crawl up the the american south coast, and stall...  sit there for a week before slowly drifting off.

The Executive Branch is down for the foreseeable future.  Congress and Senate are locking horns on everything, so they are hamstrung.  FEMA had its coffers emptied for other shiat..  not that they have anyone competent left in charge...

Bring it on 2020!!!


Yep, .... I'm just waiting for Yosemite to blow and California to fall off.

Sheesh
 
neglogon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Nice.  Perfect time for a nice Cat5 (or theoretical Cat6) to crawl up the the american south coast, and stall...  sit there for a week before slowly drifting off.

The Executive Branch is down for the foreseeable future.  Congress and Senate are locking horns on everything, so they are hamstrung.  FEMA had its coffers emptied for other shiat..  not that they have anyone competent left in charge...

Bring it on 2020!!!


And you forgot the potential visit by Covid-Spreader 1 after it passes
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: the_rhino: Hurricane Delta now arriving at Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, Category 4...

Listen Betty, don't start with your hurricane category shiat again.


You want me to have an abortion!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Louisiana can't seem to get a break this year. This won't be good.


Im sure Jesus or Trump will save them.

They kinda put all their money on it.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if hurricanes strengths where in a logarithmic scale like earthquakes.  People would still ignore them though.
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of cooler waters stirred up by Sally, Delta *should* weaken before it hits the coast, but... this is 2020, so it will probably be the strongest storm ever recorded.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Louisiana can't seem to get a break this year. This won't be good.


The hurricanes will continued until morale improves
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I picked a bad week to quit meteorology.
 
dodecahedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Because of cooler waters stirred up by Sally, Delta *should* weaken before it hits the coast, but... this is 2020, so it will probably be the strongest storm ever recorded.


Let's hope it weakens. They say the storm surge will still be very bad, though, regardless of the category.
 
downstairs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 here in New Orleans, not made up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: Have we wrapped around the alphabet? As if 2020 wasn't bad enough, we now have had 25 total named storms (if Delta is the last).  28 is the record, not sure if we will make that. But it is 2020 after all.


The Caribbean is still warm enough to spawn a few more into the Gulf. Wilma happened in late Oct. 2005 and got up to a cat. 5 at one point. I got the fringes of that after it hit FL. I so hate that I've had to spend most of my summers worrying about hurricanes the past 15 years or so. And it will not get better as the ocean temps keep increasing.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone who feels like they need to let off some steam from how the year has gone...

https://www.nostroviacorp.com/hurrica​n​e-outbreak
 
Mike_LowELL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that the deadliest hurricane years in modern American history (1969, 1992, 2005, 2017, 2020) all occurred with Republican presidents in office, two of which have occurred under the latest Republican.

I don't think it controversial to say Democrats get so angry at Republicans, their emotional fury manifests into actual severe weather events.  Just look at a site like this.  I'd bet Fark is responsible for at least three or four storms a year on its own.

It's like that episode of Law and Order where the gun manufacturer is held responsible for the shooting deaths caused by their customers.  Drew is lucky that he hasn't been sent to jail as part of an exciting series featuring excellent one-liners across network-quality television stars.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: 2020 here in New Orleans, not made up:

[Fark user image 850x437]


IS Trumps weather machine predicting a superb owl win for the Saints?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who put Fire Season at the same slot as Hurricane season?  ...and then turned both up to 11 ?

what's that?

oh, we did, never mind.
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: 2020 here in New Orleans, not made up:

[Fark user image 850x437]


God's still pissed LSU won the CFB Championship.
 
Noticeably F.A.T.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy christ, by 1pm it'll be a cat 9...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If Cobra really has a weather control device, they really don't like Louisiana


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Holy christ, by 1pm it'll be a cat 9...


WE'VE GONE to PLAID!!!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Holy christ, by 1pm it'll be a cat 9...


XKCD_my_hobby_extrapolating.png
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Double Secret Probation
Youtube hostgKc7qV4
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Hurricane Delta now arriving at Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, Category 4...


Watched that movie last night. What a coincidence.
 
Destructor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Holy christ, by 1pm it'll be a cat 9...


A permanent weather feature like Jupiter's Eye.

Yeah, that's seems like the right amount of subtly 2020 is using.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Leon is getting larger
 
oukewldave
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Remember that the deadliest hurricane years in modern American history (1969, 1992, 2005, 2017, 2020) all occurred with Republican presidents in office, two of which have occurred under the latest Republican.



It's the liberal Democraps trying to make the Republicans look bad!
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Because of cooler waters stirred up by Sally, Delta *should* weaken before it hits the coast, but... this is 2020, so it will probably be the strongest storm ever recorded.


If it passes over the Yucatán it will also weaken some.
 
common sense is an oxymoron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Oh, man, now we have to rename it Hurricane Change.


Get used to the new normal, at least in terms of rapid intensification over increasingly warm ocean waters.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.