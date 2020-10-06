 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phys Org2)   Three physicists cross the event horizon to receive the Nobel Prize for their research on black holes but the rest of us just see them getting eternally closer to it   (phys.org) divider line
7
    More: Cool, General relativity, Black hole, understanding of black holes, Milky Way, Nobel Prize, Albert Einstein's famous general theory, black holes, year's Nobel Prize  
•       •       •

60 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 06 Oct 2020 at 10:46 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, now they don't need eyes?
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your mom joke goes here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay Subby, that's my vote for HOTY.

\ Actually sort of understands special relativity.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The first time I saw Event Horizon/Sphere it blew my mind. Completely.
Saw it again and I can't figure out why
😔
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Okay Subby, that's my vote for HOTY.

\ Actually sort of understands special relativity.


It helps when you have a frame of reference.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"This combination of 2020 and 2015 photos shows, from left, Reinhard Genzel, ..."

Pithy, as a good photo caption should be.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Summoner101: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Okay Subby, that's my vote for HOTY.

\ Actually sort of understands special relativity.

It helps when you have a frame of reference.


That's dragging.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.