In a twist of techno-irony, an app controlled chastity belt is unsecured
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappointed nobody submitted this with an "I'm so very scared. Help" headline.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[nowthisicanfapto.jpg]
OR
[icantfaptothis.jpg]
 
rfenster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not worried.   I have an angle grinder.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well that brings new meaning to the job role of "Penetration Tester".
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rfenster: I'm not worried.   I have an angle grinder.


If you use an angle grinder to cut a steel ring wrapped around the family jewels, you might not be worried.

But you Should be.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't this kind of the point of the kink, the fear it would be permanent? Any one want to toot their own horn?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet it's actually breakbeat-irony
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I should not have made the release word ";DROP TABLES-consent,"

Should not have done that at all
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rfenster: I'm not worried.   I have an angle grinder.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
