 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Oklahoman)   Forced to stand, cuffed, shackled to a wall for long periods of time? Meh. Being blasted with high-volume "Baby Shark" at same time? Now hold on a doggone minute   (oklahoman.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, Abuse, Electric charge, Bullying, The Inmates, Oklahoma City, Psychological abuse, Physical abuse, Constable  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, a skit on Saturday Night Live did depict the creator of the Baby Shark song being in Hell.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that's a violation of the Eighth Amendment. And the Geneva Convention.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Being on your feet for hours on end, while listening to Baby Shark continuously on loop.
That's horrendous.

Seriously, parenting isn't for everyone.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Family Guy Direct TV comedy skit
Youtube KyGaV5ooAwU
 
theToadMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
spice it up a little
Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube POdbe-_bYbs
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
From KFOR, Oklahoma City:

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office learned about allegations of detention officers being cruel to inmates on December 6, 2019. When the allegations were made an internal investigation was launched, and the detention officers were immediately removed from having contact with inmates per order of Sheriff PD Taylor. During the preliminary stages of the investigation all three detention officers under investigation either quit or resigned from their positions by the end of December 2019.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office took immediate action to investigate this incident while the jail was under our operational control, and completely support the Oklahoma County District Attorney's decision to file charges on these former jail employees. Public trust is earned and criminal behavior cannot be tolerated by those who are sworn to protect inmates who are in their custody.

Looks like the deputies got a nice set of tire tracks on their backs from being thrown under the bus. I thought cops stood together. Then again, the Sheriff's office was running the jail at the time of the incident, and they ain't now.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Baby shark isn't that bad, it has a decent beat the the singing is ok (Pink Fong or gtfo).  It is just bad enough for, "Haha, this song is so bad let's listen to it."  The truely terrible shiat is so bad they can't even stand to hear it if it means watching you suffer.

/looking at you slippery fish and the duck with the grapes
//lord help you if your kids discover Blipie
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"A trust took over the jail July 1."

Whaaaaaaaat
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Todd300: "A trust took over the jail July 1."

Whaaaaaaaat


It's so when the owner is a bad boy he gets spanked by his mistress instead of the attorney general.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My brother has a good friend that works as a production supervisor for traveling shows, last year she was in charge of the baby shark road show, she made it 3 months before throwing in the towel. So while I agree it wasn't nice, unless they had to put up with it for the whole two months they're less tough than a 5'2" 105 pound woman =)
 
adamatari
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You remember all that torture stuff during the W administration? Most of it came from US prisons.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I never heard baby shark and I'm farking glad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

theToadMan: spice it up a little
[YouTube video: Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)]


Wow.
That's actually better then all of Linkin Park's whole discography.
Prove me wrong
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least they left Skinny Puppy out of it this time.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: theToadMan: spice it up a little
[YouTube video: Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)]

Wow.
That's actually better then all of Linkin Park's whole discography.
Prove me wrong


gifdownload.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: waxbeans: theToadMan: spice it up a little
[YouTube video: Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)]

Wow.
That's actually better then all of Linkin Park's whole discography.
Prove me wrong

[gifdownload.net image 320x600]


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

/
Ladies and gentlemen I think a member of Lincoln Park has a park account
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: I'm pretty sure that's a violation of the Eighth Amendment. And the Geneva Convention.


FTFA "District Attorney David Prater charged them with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy"

$250 fine and ten hours community service.
Next.
 
Error 482
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So apparently Baby Shark is worse than literally boiling a man to death. God our justice system is farked up.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's like the definition of "Cruel and Unusual".
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, thread is useless without better things for your kids to listen to:

-Go Noodle is pretty good with Banana Banana Meatball and Boom Chicka Boom.
-Kiboomers is pretty good, I like Freeze Dance.
-Most of the Yo Gabba Gabba stuff is pretty good.  I'm partial to All my Friends are Different .
-Most of the Wild Brain stuff is pretty good, Jazzper is my favorite.

You're welcome.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark IS my personal erotica site!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

croesius: At least they left Skinny Puppy out of it this time.


My 5 year old loves the one with the dancing:
SKiNNY PUPPY - PRO-TEST (2004)
Youtube 9RLoP8hQ2_8
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario," Prater said. "I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior."

How is torturing an inmate not a felony?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Also, thread is useless without better things for your kids to listen to:

-Go Noodle is pretty good with Banana Banana Meatball and Boom Chicka Boom.
-Kiboomers is pretty good, I like Freeze Dance.
-Most of the Yo Gabba Gabba stuff is pretty good.  I'm partial to All my Friends are Different .
-Most of the Wild Brain stuff is pretty good, Jazzper is my favorite.

You're welcome.


Naaaaaaaa
Magic school bus.
Cheech and chong taking about Christmas.
Lion King
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The people being subjected to this spent their childhoods bullying other kids, so it all comes out in the wash.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: croesius: At least they left Skinny Puppy out of it this time.

My 5 year old loves the one with the dancing:
[YouTube video: SKiNNY PUPPY - PRO-TEST (2004)]


Saaaaaaame. They're a bit older now, but they still call breakdancing "skinny puppy dancing".

/Also told their 1st grade teacher that "Minus" was their favorite math song.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Daryl Dixon knows their pain.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

indy_kid: Daryl Dixon knows their pain.


there's a 10-hour version that's killer.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.