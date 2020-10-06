 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Almost half of Arab youth considering emigrating, survey says, which is nothing compared to America's teenage wasteland or the dangers of youth in Asia   (aljazeera.com) divider line
19
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't it be the UK's Teenage Wasteland?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey to extort additional concessions from Europe in 3... 2...
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear that youth in Asia kills all the old people.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I hear that youth in Asia kills all the old people.


So does Covid, which initially came from youth in Asia.

/well, people of some age in Asia at least
 
Lifeless
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You could replace those regional terms with my northern California hometown and that article would still be pretty accurate.  Including the photos.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well if you grew up in a country with no booze or sexytime what would you do?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Shouldn't it be the UK's Teenage Wasteland?


It should ACTUALLY be America's Baba O'Reilly.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the number is that low.
 
God--
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, it's because they're fools. They fell victim to one of the classic blunders - The most famous of which is 'never get involved in a land war in Asia' - but only slightly less well-known is this: 'Never go against a Sicilian when death is on the line!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No thank you.
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: BizarreMan: Shouldn't it be the UK's Teenage Wasteland?

It should ACTUALLY be America's Baba O'Reilly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rfenster: UNC_Samurai: BizarreMan: Shouldn't it be the UK's Teenage Wasteland?

It should ACTUALLY be America's Baba O'Reilly.

[Fark user image image 238x212]


Ya rly.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is almost as if no one likes living in oppressive religious countries.  Probably also why young people leave Alabama and Oklahoma.
 
g.fro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I hear that youth in Asia kills all the old people.


I thought it was just the girls.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just the poor ones. The Saudis and the UAE kids are happy where they are.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It is almost as if no one likes living in oppressive religious countries.  Probably also why young people leave Alabama and Oklahoma.


And... instead of thinking of leaving, they should think about fixing their oppressive religious country.
 
g.fro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It is almost as if no one likes living in oppressive religious countries.  Probably also why young people leave Alabama and Oklahoma.


You think the countries of the Levant are  oppressively religious?
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just wait until climate change means their cities reach 120 F and they run out of water...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
what's wrong with the youth in asia?
 
