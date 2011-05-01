 Skip to content
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just the opposite. I go into insane cleaning mode.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow some of those parents really need to start parenting.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a roommate whose room was worse than these. 3' piles of clothes everywhere. She had a walking path from the door to the bed.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sara's Pile?
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In college I hooked up with a girl, went back to her place and it looked like that. As a bonus, she kept her cat's litter box in her room. I presume from the smell that the litter box had the same frequency of cleaning as the rest of the room.
Hit it and GTFO.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My MIL's entire house was that way (even had an unusable bathroom with collapsed roof. She had some mental issues and refused help. She ended up losing it to the bank and was forced out.
Someone ended up buying and for some crazy reason decided to fix it instead of burning it down. We know for sure that there were at minimum 6 - 20yd dumpsters worth of junk they pulled out of a 4 bd, 2 bath house.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this make me feel better about myself.
 
GunPlumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew guys in college who roomed together and both happened to be world class slobs and raging alcoholics. They ended up using a 64 quart cooler as a vomitorium for a whole semester. Pretty sure they were pissing in it too. Shuddering just thinking about it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slip-Slidin' Away

/grew up with too many depressing songs
//on and on
///seasons in the slashies
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Stories like this make me feel better about myself.


truer words were never spoke. thanks for giving me pause to reflect.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: More: Sick, Room, Bedroom, Rooms, Bed SOS, Apartment, UK's messiest bedrooms, Sara's pile, nationwide search

Sara's Pile?


You can go to the doctor and get an ointment for that.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's "simply not enough space to put your stuff."
There's cluttered.
There's messy.There's trashy.And there's trashed.

Those pics are examples of at least 4 different states, not just "messy".
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even when I had to keep all my crap in one room as a kid I never had it that messy. Geeeeeeeeze.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Stories like this make me feel better about myself.


same. I'm lazy and think i need to pick up more. Nothing major. A few piles of DVDs to watch on coffee table, extra Lego pieces in baggies ready to in storage on table, misc small stuff. Bunch of snacks near the couch. But no piles of crap everywhere. Just need to vacuum and dust real well. Minor clutter is all.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the pictures, I'm all "yeah sure, none of those could possibly be staged, riiight".
Reading comments in this thread.....really guys? There are people, apparently some young adults who live like this?
Wow, that's not only disgusting, but utterly disappointing.
My parents were far from being strict and barely enforced any rules, but there would have been no farkin way my room would have looked like that back in the day.
These days, we have a whole bunch of rescue dogs that are in and out of the house and yard at all hours. Dusty in the summer, muddy in the spring and fall. Lots of shedding going on. Mrs Shirley works out of state most of the time. Our place looks like an OR compared to those disasters. What slobs. As another farker posted up-thread, this makes me feel better about myself. A lot.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All this and more, next season on "Hoarders: International"!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
11... 5... 1...

Good God, the smell... Dirty clothes are bad, but leftovers rotting in bottles full of sugary residue and uneaten grease cut off from air?

*shudder*
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And here I thought having a few cat hair dust bunnies in the corners and behind the dresser was bad.  DAMN.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
unless there is sometihng floating in the glass that looks alive, or the paper from the food has different colors and a texture to it...YOU HAVE   'NEW TRASH'

/it takes a couple of weeks to let it grow.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I installed cable for over 10 years.


2 words: Animal. Hoarders.
Nothing comes close to a home that is overrun with festering disease and parasites like a crazy animal hoarder's hovel.
Ive been in houses so bad my skin broke out in hives within minutes of entering. I taught myself to breathe deeply before entering and work in 90 second intervals.
Yes, literally holding my breath and watching the clock so I could slowly exhale after one minute. Then I would go outside and take off my coat so that I didnt have to breathe the reek it absorbed in that min and a half, take slow, deep breaths to replenish blood oxygen and head back in.
Honestly some people would be better off living outside where at least the air isnt toxic.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*has PTSD flashback to old roommate*

*vacuums floor again while rocking back and forth*

...and frankly, I'm pretty messy. But I draw a distinction between messy/cluttered and gross/disgusting. Not judging, 'cause sometimes it comes down to mental illness more than anything... But damn, I don't ever want to deal with that again.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yikes.

My wife's "friend" was a hoarder who broke her leg and was stuck in her apartment. I can't remember how long, or know how the paramedics made it in but it was a long time before someone heard her. I went there once to help clean up while she was still in the hospital but I almost puked when we opened the door. The place was a hazmat area. Figurative and literal crap everywhere. She had two cats, one still alive. We found out one died on her before the injury but she didn't take him to the vet for cremation or anything. Just kept him there. I know Mrs Sonnuvah would have gladly helped out with that, so I don't know what the thought process was. We have the other one now and she's a little... off, even for the feline weirdos we had already.

So these places look terrible but not the worst. I feel bad rather than disgusted for them. I think everyone has a messy streak once in a while, and everyone's low point is different, but if that's the norm then usually something's at least little wrong. I know kids learn habits from their parents, and a messy room could be the result of messy parents, or a parent who's so chaotic this is how it manifests from the kid.

Small amount of snark: that's a waste of a whole pizza. Shame!

I don't know how much free time each resident has, but maybe two hours of solid work that would get 85% of each situation resolved. The rest of the day is getting the clothes washed finding a place to get put away, a deep carpet cleaning, and deployment of a tactical bug bomb.

I can't talk much though because I blew off spring cleaning this year and last week finally took about four small pickup loads of donations, Styrofoam recycling, and junk from my garage last week, and sold a bunch of stuff I don't use anymore. But then, I don't sleep in my garage.

Anyway enough rant.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: And here I thought having a few cat hair dust bunnies in the corners and behind the dresser was bad.  DAMN.


Inorite? I got a roomba knockoff a few months ago and I remember when it went under the 2nd bedroom bed. No one else was there but I felt embarrassed anyway; I had to empty the lint bin and send it back under there twice. But these rooms - that's just plain filth. Ugh.

But I did see a pizza in one of them, so
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Part of my job is ordering appraisals and I've seen rooms that rival some of those in the article. I've even had appraisers need to make a second trip because rooms were inaccessible due to clutter.

My house is never magazine perfect but holy shiat some people really do make me feel better about myself.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amateurs.
My kids' house is floor to ceiling with $#!t. Clothing, games, toys, shoes, boxes, wrappings, bags, trash, you name it. The bathrooms are covered in mold and hair. The kitchen is unspeakable.

There is one spot in the entire house that is clean, and that is one side of the bed.

I am persona non grata for endeavoring to clean the sink so as to prepare a meal.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: I know kids learn habits from their parents, and a messy room could be the result of messy parents, or a parent who's so chaotic this is how it manifests from the kid.


That's a huge bingo right there. I come from multigenerational hoarders, and it was a tough habit to crack, but my wife changed everything with a single conversation we had. Wasn't but 30 seconds long, but it broke the habit; Just donate things so that you're not responsible for throwing stuff away, and someone else can use it. If you need it, just go buy another one when the time comes.

Now I just look for crap to get rid of. Growing up, my dad even shoved garbage into my own room, and used it for storage. I literally grew up with no closet, and only half a bedroom because of him. Now I cherish my space, and feel good about getting rid of things.
 
