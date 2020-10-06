 Skip to content
"I was immediately astonished by its girth". Yeah I get that a lot too
    Banana, Student Tom Symes, 24-year-old, Fruit, Horsham  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But enough about subby's waistline.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Teen finds a "double banana" and shares it with his mom.
What's that rule number?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got a double yellow squash in my garden this summer.  Use your own imagination as to what it looked like.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like he's playing second banana this time.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So is this really a thing or is this site like the daily fail?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lot of people will pay extra for that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I got a double yellow squash in my garden this summer.  Use your own imagination as to what it looked like.


I grew a heart-shaped potato in the garden this year.

/a.k.a. potatoe, for you GOP'ers
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1988 Wrigley's Doublemint Gum Commercial [HQ]
Youtube RKWEYzj79S0
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That reminds me of Double Dick Dude.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The first sentence of the coroner's report after the covid really kicks in?
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Paging RugbyJock.
RugbyJock to the white courtesy telephone please.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He gave Mom the finger, or he fingered his Mom?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Must be Klingon.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I thought it might have been a bit rotten so I was glad to see there were no spiders' eggs inside."

That's what she said.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I got a double yellow squash in my garden this summer.  Use your own imagination as to what it looked like.


But in yellow? HOT!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://vimeo.com/33712416
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Knock knock.
Who's there?
Banana.
Banana who?
Banana Banana.

Knock knock.
Who's there?
Banana.
Banana who?
Banana Banana.

Knock knock.
Who's there?
Banana.
Banana who?
Banana Banana.

Knock knock.
Who's there?
Banana.
Banana who?
Banana Banana.

Knock knock.
Who's there?
Banana.
Banana who?
Banana Banana.

Knock knock.
Who's there?
Banana.
Banana who?
Banana Banana.

Knock knock.
Who's there?
Orange.
Orange who?
Orange you glad I didn't say Banana?

:-{D
 
