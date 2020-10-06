 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'Average-looking' dude gets himself a girlfriend with a billboard - You wouldn't know her though, she lives in Canada (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would you want a girlfriend with a billboard?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That pose he's in on the billboard makes him look like a tool.  But it apparently worked for him, so what do I know.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly he's angling for the bigger is better crowd.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: Why would you want a girlfriend with a billboard?


That just seems like trouble. Like if you really piss her off, she could use it against you.


cdn.guff.com
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: Why would you want a girlfriend with a billboard?


Fark user image
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This was in my neighborhood several years ago...

as is obvious from the @aol.com email...

Fark user image
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Why would you want a girlfriend with a billboard?


Because she has large tracts of ads, duh.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For the last time I am not turning off my ad blocker to view your stupid bloody site.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Summoner101: colinspooky: Why would you want a girlfriend with a billboard?

Because she has large tracts of ads, duh.


and curtains ?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Yeah. It's pretty hard to not be anonymous when you're an average-looking bloke."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well, calling yourself that can't help."
Fark user image
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image 654x688]


39 years later:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user image
 
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i know her.
I'm in Canada
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
JFC, he used Comic Sans in his ad. That's like British Hot for fonts.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: That pose he's in on the billboard makes him look like a tool.  But it apparently worked for him, so what do I know.


Honestly, it's better to be a tool and stand out, have someone accept you for who you are, rather than try to blend in...and succeeding.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dude had £425 for a billboard. Pretty sure that makes him English Royalty.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most women aren't that concerned with whether a dude looks like a model* and finding a girlfriend isn't that hard.

1. Have decent hygiene
2. Don't live with your parents
3. Have a job
4. Don't act like a jerk**
5. Don't send pictures of your penis

Most guys that are looking for a girlfriend fail on at least 3 counts. It's pretty easy to stand out from the crowd.

*see my profile pic
**includes not being judgemental about her looks
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: colinspooky: Why would you want a girlfriend with a billboard?

[Fark user image 425x238]


cdn.ebaumsworld.com

pbs.twimg.com

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
