 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Scotland's PM Sturgeon says no additional lockdowns expected, but recommends spending lots of time social distancing at the bottom of very deep, cold lakes   (bbc.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Scottish National Party, Scotland, Scottish Parliament, first minister, New coronavirus restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Sturgeon, Alex Salmond  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 6:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many miles away?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
taz cold cold ground
Youtube CzDtYJLfA9Q
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Many miles away?


I call dibs on Ariel!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What Sturgeon might look like.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's doing a hell of a lot better than BoJo, and we won't even mention the Moron-in-Chief.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
DemonEater
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We know now that lockdowns aren't really necessary unless things go completely pear shaped, that things can be kept manageable with a few simple rules.

1 - masks, everywhere in public, all the time
2 - if you want to do it, do it outside
3 - bars closed.  Just, no.  Closed, unless you're under 1 per 100k.
4 - restaurants outdoor dining and takeaway only
5 - no indoor gatherings bigger than 10

At least, Arizona has knocked its 60 per 100k in June down to ~6 per 100k now with basically nothing but masks and closing the rat-licker pits, so it seems to work.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: The Irresponsible Captain: Many miles away?

I call dibs on Ariel!


Fark user imageView Full Size


You can't have her.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hanging out with her best friends, milt and roe.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Give that woman a clicky pen.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The PM also serves as the Sturgeon General.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Many miles away?


500 miles and 500 more
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Loch Ness isn't in a swamp!

(It's Scottish so very nsfw language)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TopYYkV​s​Uq8
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Many miles away?


And now it's stuck in my head.

/ can never remember if it's 1 or 2
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

VisualiseThis: Give that woman a clicky pen.


I don't know who the woman is in TFA, but I know it's not Neckla.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.