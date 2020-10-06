 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   Megachurch pastor declines to follow medical guidelines despite being in close contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus, telling his congregation, "I am ridiculously healthy"   (dallasnews.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again from the top:

IT'S NOT ABOUT YOU, ASSHOLE!  These farking wannabe Christians.  If Jesus was real and was what the bible said he was, he'd tell these assholes to pound sand and find another deity to follow.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Megachurch pastor declines to follow medical guidelines despite being in close contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus, telling his congregation, "I am ridiculously healthy wealthy"

I have a Doctor on speed dial.  I told him to give me what they gave the President!  See, God takes care of his flock!  Do you want to know how to get wealthy like I am?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So what?  They'll be with Jesus sooner and decrease the surplus population.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stargyn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've heard this story before.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: If Jesus was real and was what the bible said he was, he'd


still be really confused by the whole "germ theory" thing.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Psychopusher: If Jesus was real and was what the bible said he was, he'd

still be really confused by the whole "germ theory" thing.


I think a hypothetical savior Jesus would know the difference between theory and hypothesis.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

amb: Martian_Astronomer: Psychopusher: If Jesus was real and was what the bible said he was, he'd

still be really confused by the whole "germ theory" thing.

I think a hypothetical savior Jesus would know the difference between theory and hypothesis.


At least you knew better than to call him a "theoretical" savior Jesus...
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
COVID hasn't been very kind to the pompous and arrogant. And when the pompous and arrogant can't learn from the mistakes of others it is even worse.
 
Stibium
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Once again from the top:

IT'S NOT ABOUT YOU, ASSHOLE!  These farking wannabe Christians.  If Jesus was real and was what the bible said he was, he'd tell these assholes to pound sand and find another deity to follow.


Jesus: God or Mammon, and you can only pick one.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian​_​roulette

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celebra​t​ory_gunfire
 
Brian The Fist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got nuthin:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Harry Potter is just as real as your personal beliefs.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some day the Megachurch pastor will be preposterously dead
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a scientific fact that healthy people never get sick and die.
 
ROFLSAUCE
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Might want to avoid Philly if you can, Lawnmower Man. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm setting some thoughts and prayers aside for later.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

d23: COVID hasn't been very kind to the pompous and arrogant. And when the pompous and arrogant can't learn from the mistakes of others it is even worse.


How do you know that?  The pompous and arrogant that covid has been kind to don't get news articles written about them.  Some guy shoots off his mouth about how he doesn't need a mask and will kick the disease's butt if he does get it, and then never comes down with the disease, that guy doesn't get newspaper articles written about him. If he never gets the virus, his tweets never go viral.  Dogs bite men every day by the hundreds and thousands, but you never hear about it.  Doesn't mean it didn't happen. And the one man that bit a dog today that has hundreds and thousands of news stories published about him does not define how the world is right now no matter how much the press make it seem so.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Once again from the top:

IT'S NOT ABOUT YOU, ASSHOLE!  These farking wannabe Christians.  If Jesus was real and was what the bible said he was, he'd tell these assholes to pound sand and find another deity to follow.


"Jesus is whatever they want Him to be.  And lo Jesus wielded an AK 47 and smote the Muslims and liberals."

-The Book of Don, chapter 8 verse 13
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess religion really IS a disease
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe Jeebus will explain it all to him when they meet. Which sounds like it will be very soon....
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My pastor got it in March.  He then sent out a message a few days ago.  Guess who got it again, this time from his kid?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess he's not seen what happen to the other pastors/etc that pulled the crap he's trying to do. Ah well... the problem will correct itself.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nimbull: I guess he's not seen what happen to the other pastors/etc that pulled the crap he's trying to do. Ah well... the problem will correct itself.


Hopefully with a bat.  I've had it with these idiots who only care about themselves and their freedumbs
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

