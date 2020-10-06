 Skip to content
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your imgur meme collection is bad and you should feel bad.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to break it to ya but agents are on to that. At least they were in the early 90s.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, that's not Sade!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 533x379]


I miss the times when Presidents had humor.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When that song was popular, when I was a child, I thought the lyrics were "Subaru ate her."

True story
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: blatz514: [Fark user image 533x379]

I miss the times when Presidents had humor.


Is being a joke close enough?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: blatz514: [Fark user image 533x379]

I miss the times when Presidents had humor.


I miss the time when the President was not acting like a petulant toddler.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The checked bag limit is often something like fifty pounds. What the hell are people packing?

I've traveled for a month at a time with only a 22" rollaboard.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: blatz514: [Fark user image 533x379]

I miss the times when Presidents had humor.


Trump has a sense of humor.
When he was 13 he pushed a nanny down the stairs and laughed really hard. Then jerked off.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does that 'hack' actually work?  Isn't the weight still all on the scale, lifting the rear is just moving the contact patch of the weight to the front of the suitcase on the scale.

Smarter would be a long piece of fishing line looped through the hole in a zipper pull to lift it when it is being weighed. One end of the long line is released when the attendant takes the luggage.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 533x379]


I like presidents that don't spread the virus.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ladies and gentlemen, we are unfortunately experiencing higher-than-expected fuel consumption and will not be able to reach our scheduled destination at Los Angeles. We are cleared for an emergency landing at Reno International Airport. Unfortunately we won't be allowed to simply refuel and take off. The FAA will need a week or two to inspect the craft. Upon landing and debording, we will have some additional information on how we're going to get you to your final destination. In the meantime, just be grateful we're not over water."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sade - No Ordinary Love (Live 2011)
Youtube au8rHGvytn8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDD​s6_​j6Pew
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: When that song was popular, when I was a child, I thought the lyrics were "Subaru ate her."

True story


I remember listening to "Yes, I'm Ready" in mom's Subaru and picturing two completely red people hugging. (I was like 7 or 8 at the time.)
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What you don't understand
Is that I make love to my hand
so, I don't need you honey
I beat my d*ck like it owes me money!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
opps wrong thread.
 
Nutcase69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How does that 'hack' actually work?  Isn't the weight still all on the scale, lifting the rear is just moving the contact patch of the weight to the front of the suitcase on the scale.

Smarter would be a long piece of fishing line looped through the hole in a zipper pull to lift it when it is being weighed. One end of the long line is released when the attendant takes the luggage.


I am not a physics-ist, but "equal and opposite reaction" and "transitive property" (I know, that's math not physics), perhaps? By lifting a portion of the suitcase with his shoe/foot, part of the load is being transferred through his shoe/foot into the floor thus the scale registers less weight. Just a guess.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: blatz514: [Fark user image 533x379]

I miss the times when Presidents had humor.

Is being a joke close enough?


Clowns aren't funny any more.  Just scary and a little bit creepy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How does that 'hack' actually work?  Isn't the weight still all on the scale, lifting the rear is just moving the contact patch of the weight to the front of the suitcase on the scale.

Smarter would be a long piece of fishing line looped through the hole in a zipper pull to lift it when it is being weighed. One end of the long line is released when the attendant takes the luggage.


Some of the load is being transmitted between the bag and the floor through his foot, not the spring on the scale.
 
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: opps wrong thread.


there's a right thread for  that?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

olapbill: ltdanman44: opps wrong thread.

there's a right thread for  that?


This is Fark.  Every thread is right for that bit of doggerel.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

olapbill: ltdanman44: opps wrong thread.

there's a right thread for  that?


Let's leave "right" and "wrong" out of it and just say "intended."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 533x379]


Everyone's so critical of Trump but where's Obama's mask in that photo?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How does that 'hack' actually work?  Isn't the weight still all on the scale, lifting the rear is just moving the contact patch of the weight to the front of the suitcase on the scale.

Smarter would be a long piece of fishing line looped through the hole in a zipper pull to lift it when it is being weighed. One end of the long line is released when the attendant takes the luggage.


Wow. Just wow. Please tell me they didn't give you a high school diploma, cause they done screwed up.
 
carlb [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: The checked bag limit is often something like fifty pounds. What the hell are people packing?

I've traveled for a month at a time with only a 22" rollaboard.


My dive gear bag comes in at 49.5 lbs when I pack it exactly right. I have some friends who are underwater photographers, and their equipment gets pretty hefty when they're bringing all their stuff.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.