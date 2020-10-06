 Skip to content
You gave that funny Farker Total Fark already, now give that Farker some Kraft Mac & Cheese
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone's going to be highly relieved to see what they get when I tell them I just sent them some noods.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - Fattening Up Our Tapeworms (correct sync)
Youtube 8TnWIICkBeE
 
MrHormel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This picture applies to this post also
 
nitropissering
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe NSFW - but who we kidding, you're not at work.


The Kraftlor - Eric Andre Show (Season 4)
Youtube wDGJuz8nIcI
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ASMR / Stirring Mac & Cheese (Request) / No Talking
Youtube 9zxbtAcKPIE
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The shiat is great when you're loaded
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

toraque: Someone's going to be highly relieved to see what they get when I tell them I just sent them some noods.


But all I got were some badly mislabelled Kraft Dinner (Canadian names are best names)
 
rustypouch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sold out in Canada.

Figures.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yarael Poof (COMPLETE) | Robot Chicken Star Wars | Adult Swim
Youtube 2emv5A7OlVM
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is a great marketing ploy
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like how the pasta is pixelated.  Must be Japanese.
 
