(NPR)   If you have a kid in college you probably shouldn't let them come home for Thanksgiving   (npr.org)
32
posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 2:32 PM (52 minutes ago)



Tedlick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Our university is doing random testing of students weekly, and have been successfully staying open without outbreaks... and our plan is to send students home at Thanksgiving and have them finish out the semester remote.

I can't imagine how any college thinks its a good idea to send the on-campus students home and then bring them back right afterward.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you have a kid in college, you probably should have paid more attention in high school health class.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Go visit them?
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Asinine? Yes.

Necessary? Yes.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you have a kid in college you probably shouldn't let them come home for Thanksgiving

FTFS
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is the important time in a Freshman's life where they break up with their high school boyfriend/girlfriend.  I've seen it a 1,000 times.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tedlick: Our university is doing random testing of students weekly, and have been successfully staying open without outbreaks... and our plan is to send students home at Thanksgiving and have them finish out the semester remote.

I can't imagine how any college thinks its a good idea to send the on-campus students home and then bring them back right afterward.


Same thing that is happening on our campus as well.

/University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just cut'em off entirely, they're as good as gone.
 
Bob's Your Uncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought most colleges (on the semester system) were starting winter break at Thanksgiving, resuming in February? Should I just let them sleep on the patio?
 
LongBent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My son's college is going 100% remote after Thanksgiving, so they don't have to worry about them coming back infected.  He is only there now for one in person lab, microbiology.  They have some other in person labs, and "maybe" a in person class or two.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My parents moved when I went away to college.  They said they'll fax me the address but it's been a while.  I think they're just too embarrassed to admit they don't know their address.  But next to the fax machine, I wait oh these long forty years.
 
Di Atribe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lil Spawn comes home nearly every weekend. She's on the dance team at college, so they are basically in their own little bubble. The college has a "quarantine dorm" where they go if they have either symptoms or have been contact-traced to someone who has. She actually thinks they are being OVERLY protective because they won't let her dance team perform at other school's games (her school's games have been postponed until the Spring). I told her that they're just doing what they think is best. I think we are all yearning for some normalcy, but it's just not time yet.

If she comes home for Thanksgiving, we may go see my parents & that's it. If not, we stay home & have Turkey sandwiches while I yell at football.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most of the Unis around here are not coming re-opening campuses after Thanksgiving.  Closed from November 25th to probably early February.  So, if you don't take them back for Thanksgiving, they're going to be on the streets for quite a bit.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
College was awesome in the 90s.  My heart goes out to these kids.  I just hope they are paying attention to what is going on around them.  We need you.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kids absolutely should not be leaving campus for a long weekend.  If they would have to return for finals, they should just stay on campus.

Moot issue in my family.  My son's university started classes first week of August and semester is over at Thanksgiving, so he is coming home and staying home (for nearly 2 months).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: College was awesome in the 90s.  My heart goes out to these kids.  I just hope they are paying attention to what is going on around them.  We need you.


I started college in'97 and totally agree with you.
 
a100384
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The university I work at tests undergraduates every 3 days (twice a week) and faculty, staff and grad students weekly if they are on campus.  Any student going home for Thanksgiving is encouraged to finish the semester there or they will need to go through the same 2 week quarantine and 3 negative test as when they first came on campus.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I was in college I would have loved to spend the holidays in the dorms.

I spent 18 years at home.  Why the hell would I want to go back?
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The whole idea of opening schools during this pandemic was F*CKING STUPID.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Forget Thanksgiving.

Once your spawn is age 18 and out of the house, change the lock on your home's front door.
 
KB202
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They shouldn't be testing individual students. They should be testing waste water from dorms and from blocks of student apartments.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And I thought that college was where you discovered that you could not go home for Thanksgiving and the sun still rose the next day.

\went home for my freshman Thanksgiving
\\big mistake
\\not to mention you're probably going to be in an enclosed conveyance with strangers for a long time
 
Krieghund
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Way ahead of ya subby.

Sometime next year we'll send the college freshman our new address.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: The whole idea of opening schools during this pandemic was F*CKING STUPID.


Even more stupid considering this isn't 1918 anymore and we actually have options for remote learning. They aren't perfect, but we have more tools now to help combat a highly contagious disease outbreak. Sadly, our society has decided reason and science are for "libs", so we're utterly failing to meet this crisis. Instead, we're a global laughingstock.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Thanksgiving is the important time in a Freshman's life where they break up with their high school boyfriend/girlfriend.  I've seen it a 1,000 times.


Gonna have to Zoom dump now.

I read the headline wrong.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: The whole idea of opening schools during this pandemic was F*CKING STUPID.


At least there's one thing we can agree on.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Kids absolutely should not be leaving campus for a long weekend.  If they would have to return for finals, they should just stay on campus.


You do know that some schools kick students out of the dorms during breaks, right?
 
Devo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd advise younger me to take the semester off or take some credits at the less expensive junior college. Being able to have lighter course and virus load when I returned to school might have been tempting, but I'm sure you couldn't' keep younger me away. Not college was not as fun.
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you have an American that you need to do the right, smart thing you probably shouldn't be telling them the actual thing. Nope, it's reverse psychology for the child-in-chief down from here on out...

Whatever you do, under no circumstances should you even consider the remote possibility of letting your kids skip a holiday they detest as much as you do for a change.

I repeat, DO NOT LET YOUR KIDS STAY AWAY FROM RELATIVES THEY CAN BARELY TOLERATE TO PARTY WITH THEIR RONA INFECTED FRIENDS.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: IndyJohn: Kids absolutely should not be leaving campus for a long weekend.  If they would have to return for finals, they should just stay on campus.

You do know that some schools kick students out of the dorms during breaks, right?


Yes but generally not when that break is less than a week. 

Also if the school is trying to pull that now the parents should be raising holy hell.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Rapmaster2000: Thanksgiving is the important time in a Freshman's life where they break up with their high school boyfriend/girlfriend.  I've seen it a 1,000 times.

Gonna have to Zoom dump now.

I read the headline wrong.


Zoom dumping = video conference from the bathroom?
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: Tedlick: Our university is doing random testing of students weekly, and have been successfully staying open without outbreaks... and our plan is to send students home at Thanksgiving and have them finish out the semester remote.

I can't imagine how any college thinks its a good idea to send the on-campus students home and then bring them back right afterward.

Same thing that is happening on our campus as well.

/University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign


My daughter's college is doing the same. However she is living in a university apartment instead of a dorm so she will go live in the apartment. We're paying for the housing so might as well get our money's worth. The school probably isn't going to reimburse folks again like they did for the shortened spring semester.
 
