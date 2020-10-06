 Skip to content
(AP News)   New England fisherman have something in common with Heidi Klum besides enjoying chowdah   (apnews.com) divider line
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Fisherfolk:

The oceans can no longer sustain us. Just because your grandfather tossed a net in the water and pulled out 359 fish at a time doesn't mean that you can do that now.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh daddy, you have great surprises"

Another innocent phrase, ruined by the internet

(and the tRump family)

vintage commercial - The New England Aquarium
Youtube ddBt5p-Uqew
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Areas that we used to traditionally fish that were as close to guarantees as you could get have been strip mined of fish, and the fish have been driven out of there by seals," Muto said. "They have eaten fish out of our nets. They have been caught in our nets. They are everywhere."

I'm sure the seals feel the same about the human race.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: "Oh daddy, you have great surprises"

Another innocent phrase, ruined by the internet


When I was at the NEA with my young nephew, when he saw the jellyfish he shouted out "WOW! Look at all those testicles!"
 
Xzano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Dear Fisherfolk:

The oceans can no longer sustain us. Just because your grandfather tossed a net in the water and pulled out 359 fish at a time doesn't mean that you can do that now.


Was coming to cover this. It turns out destroying land in 3 mile wide swaths will destroy ecosystems and cause systemic collapses. Meaning the waters won't support humanities habits.

/ Good news this is a self correcting problem.
// Bad news if people don't act, this is a self correcting problem.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: swankywanky: "Oh daddy, you have great surprises"

Another innocent phrase, ruined by the internet

When I was at the NEA with my young nephew, when he saw the jellyfish he shouted out "WOW! Look at all those testicles!"


I think we got years out of annoying our parents just by saying "I can walk like a penguin" and "Hi, my name is Karen. My name is Karen."  (from the MOS) over and over....and over, again.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bull walruses and plumbers both appreciate a tight seal.....
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: "Areas that we used to traditionally fish that were as close to guarantees as you could get have been strip mined of fish, and the fish have been driven out of there by seals," Muto said. "They have eaten fish out of our nets. They have been caught in our nets. They are everywhere."

I'm sure the seals feel the same about the human race.


Muto is identified in the article as a groundfisherman = dragger = rapist of the sea. At the same time, there's way too many seals on the Cape.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: swankywanky: "Oh daddy, you have great surprises"

Another innocent phrase, ruined by the internet

When I was at the NEA with my young nephew, when he saw the jellyfish he shouted out "WOW! Look at all those testicles!"


I haven't been there in years. Do they still have the light guns that project a fish image in the water for the penguins?
 
fireside68
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
farking seal[s]?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We need a 10 year moratorium on fishing the oceans. But that will never happen. Just like so much of what needs to happen to keep the planet habitable won't happen.
 
fireside68
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Relevant: "In a sky full of people, only some want to fly. Isn't that crazy?"
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: HailRobonia: swankywanky: "Oh daddy, you have great surprises"

Another innocent phrase, ruined by the internet

When I was at the NEA with my young nephew, when he saw the jellyfish he shouted out "WOW! Look at all those testicles!"

I haven't been there in years. Do they still have the light guns that project a fish image in the water for the penguins?


They do (at least they did 3 years ago). They are timed so they only work for a certain amount of time per hour so the penguins aren't messed with for too long.
 
goodncold
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Need more sharks.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NE fisherfolk. So many Todds.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: We need a 10 year moratorium on fishing the oceans. But that will never happen. Just like so much of what needs to happen to keep the planet habitable won't happen.


OMG UR A WHINY PROGRESSIVE LEFTIST QUIT ASKING FOR PERFECTION HARBLGARBLBLERP!!1
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xzano: HailRobonia: Dear Fisherfolk:

The oceans can no longer sustain us. Just because your grandfather tossed a net in the water and pulled out 359 fish at a time doesn't mean that you can do that now.

Was coming to cover this. It turns out destroying land in 3 mile wide swaths will destroy ecosystems and cause systemic collapses. Meaning the waters won't support humanities habits.

/ Good news this is a self correcting problem.
// Bad news if people don't act, this is a self correcting problem.


You know what the Chesapeake Bay needs?  Moar chicken shiat!!!
 
zenki36830
‘’ 1 minute ago  
" New England fisherman have something in common with Heidi Klum besides enjoying chowdah"

Their smell?
 
