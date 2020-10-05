 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Now could be the perfect time to launch that business selling yarn, RVs, exercise equipment, and snowshoes that you've been thinking about   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Spice, Pumpkin pie spice, pandemic times, best guess of other items, short supply, supply chain, much demand, percent increase  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You would know that when I am interested in purchasing a boondock trailer that the price goes up.

But at least I *think* I'm stocked on spices.  I went ahead and fill up on chili powder and mulling spices a couple of weeks ago just in case.  Generally we get a shiat-load of mulling spices near the end of Oct. but who farking knows this year.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywall blocked.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My second-hand toilet paper emporium will open later this week.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exercise equipment was nutty at the start of the lockdown.  For giggles I checked it out, and a set of adjustable dumbbells that I bought a few months prior to Covid for ~$350 were listed for more than $1k used just after the lockdowns started.

It was tempting, but nah.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: My second-hand toilet paper emporium will open later this week.


Team up with my Used Gum outlet, we'll be raking in money like there's no tomorrow.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: Exercise equipment was nutty at the start of the lockdown.  For giggles I checked it out, and a set of adjustable dumbbells that I bought a few months prior to Covid for ~$350 were listed for more than $1k used just after the lockdowns started.

It was tempting, but nah.


I need to buy a new kettlebell.  Yeah, not going to happen as they're at least 2x the pre-lockdown price.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sewing machine repair- 90 days to get an drop-off appointment.  Who knew they now have hall-effect sensors, tps reports, and cold solder joints on their logic boards.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Sewing machine repair- 90 days to get an drop-off appointment.  Who knew they now have hall-effect sensors, tps reports, and cold solder joints on their logic boards.


Having to cut fabric with a laser gantry on a vacuum table should have raised a few alarms.
 
freetomato
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We have a kick ass, fully loaded glamper for sale.  It's a hell of a lot nicer than some apartments I've lived in. Any interested farkers?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
wapo = no clicky
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Sewing machine repair- 90 days to get an drop-off appointment.  Who knew they now have hall-effect sensors, tps reports, and cold solder joints on their logic boards.


I just took my Bessie in on Saturday, they say 2 weeks. I'm looking to upgrade from my entry level embroidery machine to a $1700 6x10 stitch surface and let Bessie be a regular sewing machine for my daughter to use. The next step up is a $6K used multihead machine. As much as I love doing it I'm never moving up after this step.
 
