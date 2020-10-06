 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Last day of voter registration. Guess which state's registration web site crashed?   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Elections, Florida's online voter registration system, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Voter turnout, Election, elections website, Times reporter, Sen. Jason Pizzo  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Christian Ziegler, vice chair of the Republican Party of Florida, said the Democratic Party "likes to make it seem like there's some conspiracy out there" but that websites often go down.

I'm sure he was this calm and restrained when the ACA signup site went down.

Whether it was intentional or due to poor design/load testing or whatever, it's unacceptable.  And you're an ass for downplaying.

He might as well have said, "Disenfranchisement, either by intention or accident, happens all the time and you should just get over it."

It's more of the cynical numbers game by the GOP:  they'll suppress the vote for everyone but hope it hits democratic voters worse.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why do people always say guess and then use the Florida tag? It takes all the fun out of it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
State GOP replies:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
who the hell waits until the last day to register - especially this time around.  goddamn we need a purge.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, if youre gonna fu*k with some votes you might as well do it in the state with the highest number of people who regularly eat fish they caught out of that blue "pond" out in front of the condos.
 
SoCalChris [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Crashed"
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
if you are waiting till the last day to register, you are a moran. you have had many months.
 
dripping with sarcasm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was going to guess Florida, but that would be way to obvious. So I will guess Idaho.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This should be a capital crime. All these suppression measures.
 
12349876
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not my state because the deadline was yesterday.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Puerto Rico?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The place where all of these Florida websites are stillborn:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This should be a capital crime. All these suppression measures.


For all the nonsense talk of civil war between civilians and mass casualties, I've said it really only takes a handful of incarcerations to correct so many wrongs.  Last week I said 10 but that was at the Federal level.  At the state level we might need a metaphorical nuclear option.
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hmph, worked o.k. for me just now.
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: if you are waiting till the last day to register, you are a moran. you have had many months.


Yeah, this.   And it's not like this election has snuck up on us.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: if you are waiting till the last day to register, you are a moran. you have had many months.


...that should still have a chance to register because the website was down, I agree.
 
