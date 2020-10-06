 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Hurricane Delta to bring 100 mph winds to Yucatan tonight, still heading towards US Gulf Coast   (pix11.com) divider line
26
    More: Obvious, Tropical cyclone, Hurricane Delta, National Hurricane Center, Louisiana coastline, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Tropical cyclone meteorology, Gulf of Mexico, Yucatan Peninsula  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farkitty, fark, fark.  We're having the best weather at this time than we've had in *years*  I've had the jeep tore down for two weeks now.

Still, my money is on it pushing East of the current track and weakening
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hurricane delta soon to be hurricane american.  you don't want hurricane united, that's for sure
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not worried.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is Hurricane TWA getting there?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: When is Hurricane TWA getting there?


Last I heard, it was striking off the coast of New York.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: When is Hurricane TWA getting there?


It merged with Hurricane American.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what a night, development wise. The high-bound forecast for 0600Z was 55kts, Delta hit 85kt. "Neat."

Gamma just flat out died, between shear and land interaction caused by Delta pulling the storm back into the Yucatan, it ran out of heat energy. Whats left in terms of moisture is just feeding Delta now.

There's a recent vortex message from the NOAA hurricane hunters showing a closed 5 nautical mile eye, sea level pressure of 957mb, and est. max surface winds of 102kts. Previous passes showed 83kts and 92kts, so I'm thinking 90-95kts is probably right, and that makes Delta a strong Category 2, but that 102kts is implying really hard that it's either a Category 3 or will be soon.

The 11AM EDT advisory (why is this on EDT, it's located in CDT, C'MON NHC MAN!) had 955mb, the 8AM had 965, and the 5AM had 968. More importantly, the 11AM yesterday had 1002mb, a 47mb drop over 24 hours, which is some impressive intensification.

With Gamma gone, the track forecast has moved west, which is exactly what the Yucatan didn't need. Once again, the model tracks are very tightly grouped, but the models didn't expect Gamma to die this quickly so shrug emoji.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 810x1215]


These are better...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


floridahistorynetwork.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Touched down in the land of the delta winds, in the middle of the pouring rain.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, what a night, development wise. The high-bound forecast for 0600Z was 55kts, Delta hit 85kt. "Neat."

Gamma just flat out died, between shear and land interaction caused by Delta pulling the storm back into the Yucatan, it ran out of heat energy. Whats left in terms of moisture is just feeding Delta now.

There's a recent vortex message from the NOAA hurricane hunters showing a closed 5 nautical mile eye, sea level pressure of 957mb, and est. max surface winds of 102kts. Previous passes showed 83kts and 92kts, so I'm thinking 90-95kts is probably right, and that makes Delta a strong Category 2, but that 102kts is implying really hard that it's either a Category 3 or will be soon.

The 11AM EDT advisory (why is this on EDT, it's located in CDT, C'MON NHC MAN!) had 955mb, the 8AM had 965, and the 5AM had 968. More importantly, the 11AM yesterday had 1002mb, a 47mb drop over 24 hours, which is some impressive intensification.

With Gamma gone, the track forecast has moved west, which is exactly what the Yucatan didn't need. Once again, the model tracks are very tightly grouped, but the models didn't expect Gamma to die this quickly so shrug emoji.


NHC is in Miami so they use their local time
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, what a night, development wise. The high-bound forecast for 0600Z was 55kts, Delta hit 85kt. "Neat."

Gamma just flat out died, between shear and land interaction caused by Delta pulling the storm back into the Yucatan, it ran out of heat energy. Whats left in terms of moisture is just feeding Delta now.

There's a recent vortex message from the NOAA hurricane hunters showing a closed 5 nautical mile eye, sea level pressure of 957mb, and est. max surface winds of 102kts. Previous passes showed 83kts and 92kts, so I'm thinking 90-95kts is probably right, and that makes Delta a strong Category 2, but that 102kts is implying really hard that it's either a Category 3 or will be soon.

The 11AM EDT advisory (why is this on EDT, it's located in CDT, C'MON NHC MAN!) had 955mb, the 8AM had 965, and the 5AM had 968. More importantly, the 11AM yesterday had 1002mb, a 47mb drop over 24 hours, which is some impressive intensification.

With Gamma gone, the track forecast has moved west, which is exactly what the Yucatan didn't need. Once again, the model tracks are very tightly grouped, but the models didn't expect Gamma to die this quickly so shrug emoji.


How about a Cat 4...

I'm stunned with how fast it's developed.

Cant wait to hear Levi's take on it tonight
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And now it's a Cat4 hurricane.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, what a night, development wise. The high-bound forecast for 0600Z was 55kts, Delta hit 85kt. "Neat."

Gamma just flat out died, between shear and land interaction caused by Delta pulling the storm back into the Yucatan, it ran out of heat energy. Whats left in terms of moisture is just feeding Delta now.

There's a recent vortex message from the NOAA hurricane hunters showing a closed 5 nautical mile eye, sea level pressure of 957mb, and est. max surface winds of 102kts. Previous passes showed 83kts and 92kts, so I'm thinking 90-95kts is probably right, and that makes Delta a strong Category 2, but that 102kts is implying really hard that it's either a Category 3 or will be soon.

The 11AM EDT advisory (why is this on EDT, it's located in CDT, C'MON NHC MAN!) had 955mb, the 8AM had 965, and the 5AM had 968. More importantly, the 11AM yesterday had 1002mb, a 47mb drop over 24 hours, which is some impressive intensification.

With Gamma gone, the track forecast has moved west, which is exactly what the Yucatan didn't need. Once again, the model tracks are very tightly grouped, but the models didn't expect Gamma to die this quickly so shrug emoji.

NHC is in Miami so they use their local time


No, they typically put the time zone to match local in the area the storm is in, because they're trying to warn people. If it's going to hit New Orleans, everything gets set to CDT, or because 2020, CST is certainly possible.

The time they ACTUALLY use is GMT (aka Zulu time.) Forex, the current public Advisory is current set to 1100 EDT, but the more technical advisory is set to 1500UTC.

You're right that I'm wrong, though. Looking more carefully at the map, the storm center is still south of Florida, so the storm is still in EDT.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BREAKING EVERYTHING.

Hurricane Delta Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020
1120 AM EDT Tue Oct 06 2020

FROM A NOAA HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT INDICATE THAT DELTA HAS RAPIDLY STRENGTHENED INTO A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE...

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Delta is continuing to rapidly strengthen. The maximum winds have increased to near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. This makes Delta a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

SUMMARY OF 1120 AM EDT...1520 UTC...INFORMATION
--------------------------------------​-------------
LOCATION...18.2N 82.7W
ABOUT 315 MI...510 KM ESE OF COZUMEL MEXICO
ABOUT 125 MI...200 KM SW OF GRAND CAYMAN
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...130 MPH...215 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...954 MB...28.17 INCHES

dictionary.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That feeling when you noticed the typo in the gif you just pasted right after you hit post.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thought of a hurricane blowing over the impact crater of a dinosaur killing asteroid kind of gives me a case of the existential dreads. This is 2020 after all.

/2020: The year anything can go wrong.
//and it will be unbelievably stupid.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: That feeling when you noticed the typo in the gif you just pasted right after you hit post.


Still appropriate tho
 
Reverend J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only good thing about it right now is that it's tiny, so the damage will be fairly localized, but it looks like Cancun might get nailed.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Delta jumped from cat 3 to cat 4 in just 20 minutes?!

https://twitter.com/capitalweather/st​a​tus/1313503923739729927
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Delta jumped from cat 3 to cat 4 in just 20 minutes?!

https://twitter.com/capitalweather/sta​tus/1313503923739729927


Well, it was reported as a possible Cat 3 at 1100EDT, the next pass showed clear Cat 4 winds. It was possibly Cat 4 already at 1100EDT but the plane just didn't hit the right spot to see the winds.

Far more important: At 1100EDT yesterday it had winds of 45mph (barely a TS) and a central pressure of 1002mb. In 24 hours, it gained 95mph of wind and central pressure dropped 48mb.

That's impressive intensification, not quite to Rita standards (which went from TS to Cat 5 and a 100mb pressure drop in 24 hours) but Rita is the absolute record holder. Delta is still well out of the norm by intensifying this rapidly.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This one might actually hit Alabama
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I visited Cancún and basked in the sun.
Got me a Yuctan.

Anyway, stay safe down there folks.
 
Gway
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Welp, I just hope my peeps on Isla Mujeres stay safe, have known some there for thirty years plus.  And me, myself, just desire that the relapse will be phenomenal.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: I visited Cancún and basked in the sun.
Got me a Yuctan.



media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.