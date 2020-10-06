 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   You've been experiencing acedia lately, whether you know it or not   (theconversation.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Emotion, Seven deadly sins, John Cassian, ancient Greek emotion, Feeling, social media, Acedia, clinical psychology  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 8:58 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, if I was experiencing a high-speed Amtrak train, I think I would know it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yup.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Subby, if I was experiencing a high-speed Amtrak train, I think I would know it.


Hmm, subby may be on to something, tho.  I've been struggling with a bumpy ride through life that simultaneously feels faster and slower than it should be, and the world outside sure seems like the equivalent of watching Philly, Trenton, and Newark passing by on an endless loop.  Plus my wifi connectivity has been maddening lately, and everything is more expensive than it should be.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i'm more of an ennui kind of person, i don't see any reason to change brands at this point
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been isolating since late February. Haven't left my property since then.

I'm actually pretty happy that I'm isolating at home with my pet menagerie and my family. We have a big yard and a big house so there's plenty of opportunities to get privacy  or go outside. And I really welcome not needing to be physically close with other people outside my immediate circle. It really relieves a lot of stress that I normally feel on a day-to-day basis. I'm emotionally more relaxed now while isolated.

I do get brain-numb after a day of work but that's what stupid tv is for. Recharges my brain to shut it off and watch comedy or interesting documentaries.

Switching out food helps too. Trying new interesting things.  Maybe it's just the anxiety that happens when there isn't enough change in your life.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only thing I experienced recently was an ICU stay for delerium tremens when I tried to cut back on drinking away this election cycle.

Just read my summary. Good thing my girlfriend took me seriously when I told her to call me an ambulance. I went from lucid to looney within a half hour of arriving at the ED.

/now I will definitely experience acedia, and sober to boot.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.