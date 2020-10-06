 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Michigan man drives lawnmower from Los Angeles to Tampa, and didn't have money or food for the trip, also had a goal to prove good people live in the United States   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't even imagine all the times he had to fill up his mower with gas. He could go like what, five miles at the most on a tank?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To get gas, he had to spend a lot of time saying, "yeah, Trump's a great guy.  Black people suck.  You do seem smart.  You ARE the salt of the earth, you are."
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a lawnmower, so name isn't Forrest. Maybe DeForrest?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, I can't think of a more appropriate reality show to hold during a pandemic than one where participants slow-drive from coast to coast, and have to interact with as many people as possible to obtain all of their goods and services.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figures it's a white guy. Do the same with a black man and see what happens.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: On a lawnmower, so name isn't Forrest. Maybe DeForrest?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So these assholes drive lawnmowers across country relying on people who either:

1.need the money more than these jackholes or,
2. would have been better donating to homeless or homeless supporting charities

Fark them (the race participants)
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, that's one way to avoid asset seizures when traveling through small southern towns. Unless the sheriff's yard needs a trim.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
David Lynch already made a movie about this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T​he_Stra​ight_Story
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate literally everything about this.

He should be punched in the face.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sensnovis said because of the race, he had stories for a lifetime. For anyone who wanted to take part in a similar event, he had some advice:"It can be done," he said. "Just be yourself, I guess. Be honest and open. Somebody's always looking out for you."

Reminds me of my hitchhiking days. Mostly it was friendly people who knew the feeling of needing help. They also liked to swap stories while driving. A couple of creepers hit on me, but it was hilarious once I got away unscathed. One time I picked up a hitcher and he hauled a 20 pound carp into the back seat with him.

Good times.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did he get a John Deere letter when he got home after being gone so long?
 
reign424
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How much shiat did he actually cut?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Figures it's a white guy. Do the same with a black man and see what happens.


He woulda been shot in the back a long time ago (by the "good" people).
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man, I drove cross country twice from Atlanta to Los Angeles. I know how this guy feels. My problem was finding enough motor oil.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Sensnovis said because of the race, he had stories for a lifetime. For anyone who wanted to take part in a similar event, he had some advice:"It can be done," he said. "Just be yourself, I guess. Be honest and open. Somebody's always looking out for you."

Reminds me of my hitchhiking days. Mostly it was friendly people who knew the feeling of needing help. They also liked to swap stories while driving. A couple of creepers hit on me, but it was hilarious once I got away unscathed. One time I picked up a hitcher and he hauled a 20 pound carp into the back seat with him.

Good times.


Last time I picked up a hitch-hiker I was raped and murdered. Twice.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I hate literally everything about this.

He should be punched in the face.


Yeah, all he really proved was there are good people in the south. Smackledorfer confirms this is not a universal phenomenon.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

flamark: Man, I drove cross country twice from Atlanta to Los Angeles. I know how this guy feels. My problem was finding enough motor oil.


There is a walmart parking lot in Kansas that has 4 quarts of used motor oil on it because of me during a cross-country trip. Ran out of bottles and cans after poorly estimating liquid volume. Still, it's a walmart parking lot in Kansas so if anything, it was an improvement.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PaulRB: RainDawg: Figures it's a white guy. Do the same with a black man and see what happens.

He woulda been shot in the back a long time ago (by the "good" people).


Awww, you guys sure wanted it to be true.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Catapultem_Habeo: David Lynch already made a movie about this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th​e_Straight_Story


Beat me to it. I loved that movie, and loved Richard Farnsworth in it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Sensnovis said because of the race, he had stories for a lifetime. For anyone who wanted to take part in a similar event, he had some advice:"It can be done," he said. "Just be yourself, I guess. Be honest and open. Somebody's always looking out for you."

Reminds me of my hitchhiking days. Mostly it was friendly people who knew the feeling of needing help. They also liked to swap stories while driving. A couple of creepers hit on me, but it was hilarious once I got away unscathed. One time I picked up a hitcher and he hauled a 20 pound carp into the back seat with him.

Good times.


Growing up in BC meant a lot of hitch hiking, was almost guaranteed that there was a joint smoked on every ride.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Michigan man drives lawnmower from Los Angeles to Tampa, and didn't have money or food for the trip, also had a goal to prove good people live in the United States having profound marital difficulties.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How is this different than a person quitting a paying job and begging at a traffic intersection?

Just make a sign that says "I need money to show how kind people are"
 
links136 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They only help with things that mean nothing.

Getting proper healthcare for your citizen's?  fark that gay shiat.

Looking good to a random stranger who looks like you?  Well that's easy!  And now I can feel great about how awesome I am!

It's the abstract people you don't see that really determines who you are.  Oh you care about the things you directly see.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He didn't even leave the cutting deck on the mower for the trip? The least he could have done is actually mow some lawns in exchange for food and a place to crash each night.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: PaulRB: RainDawg: Figures it's a white guy. Do the same with a black man and see what happens.

He woulda been shot in the back a long time ago (by the "good" people).

Awww, you guys sure wanted it to be true.

[Fark user image image 412x225] [Fark user image image 376x281]


Black people are 2-3 times more likely to be killed by cops, and I have no idea how much more likely to be killed by non-cops due to their race.

That's terrible. Imo it does a disservice to those facts when people throw the hyperbole around like Randawg did. The more the left makes shiat up, the more they exactly how the right wing wants them to. It allows them to throw out the rest of the valid complaints along with the insane stuff by painting it all with a broad brush. It's how they keep the middle from listening to the left.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/He did it again and didn't even come to visit?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaulRB: To get gas, he had to spend a lot of time saying, "yeah, Trump's a great guy.  Black people suck.  You do seem smart.  You ARE the salt of the earth, you are."


The important thing is to not have any threads at all free from politics, that way the people who claim to hate somebody can go out of their way to remind themselves of that person and talk about him even in situations where it has nothing to do with the topic at hand.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: BigNumber12: PaulRB: RainDawg: Figures it's a white guy. Do the same with a black man and see what happens.

He woulda been shot in the back a long time ago (by the "good" people).

Awww, you guys sure wanted it to be true.

[Fark user image image 412x225] [Fark user image image 376x281]

Black people are 2-3 times more likely to be killed by cops, and I have no idea how much more likely to be killed by non-cops due to their race.

That's terrible. Imo it does a disservice to those facts when people throw the hyperbole around like Randawg did. The more the left makes shiat up, the more they exactly how the right wing wants them to. It allows them to throw out the rest of the valid complaints along with the insane stuff by painting it all with a broad brush. It's how they keep the middle from listening to the left.


Yep. I was objecting to the histrionics, not claiming that risks and statistics are exactly, mathematically equal between all groups in all situations.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You FarkLibs need a better schtick than hating on everyone and everything else.

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nice, I can't think of a more appropriate reality show to hold during a pandemic than one where participants slow-drive from coast to coast, and have to interact with as many people as possible to obtain all of their goods and services.


When I was in Japan, I saw this one show where a guy was locked in a box and could only communicate with a scrolling LED screen on the outside. He had to get from one point to another (i think from one side of the city the other) and had to get people to wheel the box and put food inside. Apparently (since I had to have it translated) he was very rude to people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: You FarkLibs need a better schtick than hating on everyone and everything else.

[static.wixstatic.com image 494x358]


Trump Campaign Motto: "You rednecks no longer need to feel any shame about being such pieces of shiat."
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Yep. I was objecting to the histrionics, not claiming that risks and statistics are exactly, mathematically equal between all groups in all situations.


I know you were.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: You FarkLibs need a better schtick than hating on everyone and everything else.

[static.wixstatic.com image 494x358]


Your schtick is literally to never help anyone in need, tell them to get bootstrappy, and you even called for herd immunity to coronavirus because all the dead old people are a drain on the economy.

It says a lot about how conservatives think that they dismiss all the big issues but consider this clown bullshiat an example of american goodness or values.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: FarkBucket18: You FarkLibs need a better schtick than hating on everyone and everything else.

[static.wixstatic.com image 494x358]

Your schtick is literally to never help anyone in need, tell them to get bootstrappy, and you even called for herd immunity to coronavirus because all the dead old people are a drain on the economy.

It says a lot about how conservatives think that they dismiss all the big issues but consider this clown bullshiat an example of american goodness or values.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: FarkBucket18: You FarkLibs need a better schtick than hating on everyone and everything else.

[static.wixstatic.com image 494x358]

Your schtick is literally to never help anyone in need, tell them to get bootstrappy, and you even called for herd immunity to coronavirus because all the dead old people are a drain on the economy.

It says a lot about how conservatives think that they dismiss all the big issues but consider this clown bullshiat an example of american goodness or values.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Smackledorfer: FarkBucket18: You FarkLibs need a better schtick than hating on everyone and everything else.

[static.wixstatic.com image 494x358]

Your schtick is literally to never help anyone in need, tell them to get bootstrappy, and you even called for herd immunity to coronavirus because all the dead old people are a drain on the economy.

It says a lot about how conservatives think that they dismiss all the big issues but consider this clown bullshiat an example of american goodness or values.

[media.tenor.com image 220x165]


Yes, I DO hate you for calling for old people to die to improve the economy, and for being against public assistance.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: BigNumber12: Nice, I can't think of a more appropriate reality show to hold during a pandemic than one where participants slow-drive from coast to coast, and have to interact with as many people as possible to obtain all of their goods and services.

When I was in Japan, I saw this one show where a guy was locked in a box and could only communicate with a scrolling LED screen on the outside. He had to get from one point to another (i think from one side of the city the other) and had to get people to wheel the box and put food inside. Apparently (since I had to have it translated) he was very rude to people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tmyk: He didn't even leave the cutting deck on the mower for the trip? The least he could have done is actually mow some lawns in exchange for food and a place to crash each night.


CNN - June 2019 - Have you been to all 50 states before? What about five times? Rodney Smith Jr. is finishing his fifth "tour" of the United States helping people in need, such as the disabled or single mothers, by mowing their lawn for free. This round he focused on military veterans.
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Risky experiment even if you're a dude who looks like Santa Claus. Try it while being one of any number of intersectional marginalized groups and it's basically suicide by random encounter.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is basically the opposite of all the people doing the Cannonball Run during the shutdowns because there was less traffic so they could get their quicker.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: FarkBucket18: Smackledorfer: FarkBucket18: You FarkLibs need a better schtick than hating on everyone and everything else.

[static.wixstatic.com image 494x358]

Your schtick is literally to never help anyone in need, tell them to get bootstrappy, and you even called for herd immunity to coronavirus because all the dead old people are a drain on the economy.

It says a lot about how conservatives think that they dismiss all the big issues but consider this clown bullshiat an example of american goodness or values.

[media.tenor.com image 220x165]

Yes, I DO hate you for calling for old people to die to improve the economy, and for being against public assistance.


You've once again misinterpreted what I said. I said simply that in absence of a complete and total shut down (because you believe grocery store workers are expendable for the greater good), that people should be free to make their own decisions as to what they want to do and the risks inherent to those decisions. 

After all, we don't ban skydiving because a certain number of people turn themselves into air-to-ground missiles or air-to-air missiles. Hell, they've taken out entire airplanes before!

https://www.nytimes.com/1993/11/23/us​/​4-die-after-their-plane-collides-with-​a-sky-diver.html

Risks are risks inherent to us all. We are all free to choose what works best for us and to live with the consequences of those decisions.
 
