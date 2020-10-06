 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Dig out the sports trading cards you have in an old shoebox, the hobby is surging and prices are skyrocketing for them
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got plenty of that. If they are worth anything is the big question.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I probably have tens of dollars worth of cards.

No one ever has the expensive ones.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I got plenty of that. If they are worth anything is the big question.


Same.  I've got boxes.

I think I have a complete set of Upper Deck '93 in the closet somewhere.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm forty years old and still have never made as much in income as the value of the cards my mom threw away.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ive got a set of Nixon playing cards from Air Force One.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The ones I collected are absolute trash.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, good.  JUST what I wanted to hear after Hurricane Sally 86ed half of my collection along with my apartment.

Then again, I think my rookie Kobe Bryant cards are still around...
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have a few full sets of baseball and basketball cards from the late 80s early 90s. Not as cool as Garbage Pail Kids, but I have no idea where those went.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
something tell me my collection of Alan Trammell / Lou Whitaker cards are still worth more to me than anyone else.

i should probably arrange them in a frame and put them up on a wall somewhere.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have several of these, which I enjoy because it's Skinny Bonds.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had lots of Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, and Yogi Berra cards. Unfortunately, they were all destroyed by the spokes of my bicycle during the early 60's.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll hold out for another 30 or 40 years. I have 5-6 good cards including a Ken Griffey Jr rookie card that's in excellent shape and a signed Roy Halladay rookie card.

/I miss the angry bird logo from the late 90s-early 00s
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I literally do have a shoe box full of them not six feet away. Unfortunately, Donruss '88 was always worthless. Got some upperdeck Ken Griffey Jrs that might be worth something.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'll hold out for another 30 or 40 years. I have 5-6 good cards including a Ken Griffey Jr rookie card that's in excellent shape and a signed Roy Halladay rookie card.

/I miss the angry bird logo from the late 90s-early 00s


I've got a couple of Griffey rookie cards, too. They were worth about $5 in 1990, and they're worth about $5 today. They've been stored and moved over a dozen times.

I don't think I'm doing this right.

/stonks are up a couple thousand percent
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I'm forty years old and still have never made as much in income as the value of the cards my mom threw away.


Without more info you are just a typical failure Millennial. Blaming your mom. Priceless? Left around? You are either full of sh*t or poor.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And all I have are a bunch of Garbage Pail Kids cards.  Not that I would sell them...
 
fallingcow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: kdawg7736: I got plenty of that. If they are worth anything is the big question.

Same.  I've got boxes.

I think I have a complete set of Upper Deck '93 in the closet somewhere.


Yeah, all mine were from the era when tons of people were buying whole boxes as collector's items. Pretty sure one of them was that same set. They'll never be worth shiat.

/ Actually I may have finally thrown them away, can't remember.
// You're welcome for the $0.0000000000001 increase in value of yours if I did.
/// They were so cheap on Ebay they weren't worth selling.
/\ Fussell calls out buying mass-produced "collectables" as an investment as, IIRC, a high-prole habit, so I guess that tells me something about my parents' upbringing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dreamless: And all I have are a bunch of Garbage Pail Kids cards.  Not that I would sell them...


I'll give you 2 cents per card. Sell me your treasured childhood memories.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just went through the 100 most valuable cards of the 1980s, and I have about 25 of them and they range in "value" from $20 to $0.90.  Not quite the windfall I anticipated when I was 10.  I should have bought Microsoft.
 
stevenjay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This might be a reason to go visit my parents.
 
