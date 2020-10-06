 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Library employee accused of stealing, selling over $1.3M in printer toner, or about 4 ounces   (kxan.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, a whole three cartridges?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Wow, a whole three cartridges?


And we're done here.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha, yes we all know toner is way overpriced.

But $1.3 million is still an amazing amount to steal before getting caught.  They don't print money for libraries like they're police or military.  Even if they were buying cartridges for fifty bucks apiece wholesale, that's over 25,000 of them going missing.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 years huh, that's some stellar oversight you got there.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over $100k / year in toner. Read that again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x444]


That's what always kills me about cases like this.  The guy had a nice little scam going and if he didn't get greedy, he gets away with it.  But no, instead of 10 for you, one for me, he took ten and left one.  Not sure how no one noticed that for 12 years, but it did involve a government agency, so there had to be at least 10 people who thought it was someone elses job to look into it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x444]

That's what always kills me about cases like this.  The guy had a nice little scam going and if he didn't get greedy, he gets away with it.  But no, instead of 10 for you, one for me, he took ten and left one.  Not sure how no one noticed that for 12 years, but it did involve a government agency, so there had to be at least 10 people who thought it was someone elses job to look into it.


Exceedingly poor audit controls at this particular library, apparently.  Whoever had the job to prevent theft should be fired.  (However, it was probably this guy, of course.  Then whoever had the job to hire more than one person to prevent theft should be fired.)
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

slantsix: Over $100k / year in toner. Read that again.


Yes, I don't understand. Was he some kind of office supply manager for the entire state? How could he order and steal what is likely to be over 1,000 toner cartridges per year. That isn't a single library, and I have no idea how a district can go through that.

Depending on cost we're talking 5+ or 10+/work day. How can someone not be noticed walking off with armfuls of toner EVERY DAY?

How does the budget for any of this not get noticed for 12 years?

None of this makes any sense logistically.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Jeebus Saves: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x444]

That's what always kills me about cases like this.  The guy had a nice little scam going and if he didn't get greedy, he gets away with it.  But no, instead of 10 for you, one for me, he took ten and left one.  Not sure how no one noticed that for 12 years, but it did involve a government agency, so there had to be at least 10 people who thought it was someone elses job to look into it.

Exceedingly poor audit controls at this particular library, apparently.  Whoever had the job to prevent theft should be fired.  (However, it was probably this guy, of course.  Then whoever had the job to hire more than one person to prevent theft should be fired.)


media-amazon.comView Full Size

Wouldn't have happened if this guy was on the case.  But it seems like what the employee did was draw up fake transfer papers and say he was bringing the ink to other libraries.  He probably told his bosses or whoever that the library system could get a better deal if they bought in bulk and he would take care of getting it to whoever needed it.  So at his library, everything looked good on paper.  Seems like no one checked the paperwork at the other libraries.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

slantsix: Over $100k / year in toner. Read that again.


Well, it is a library and one thing I learned as a librarian was that people love to print shiat out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Years ago while working as a purchasing agent for my copy machine company, I get an order for 4000 toner cartridges for a very large NJ University. I see the PO is signed and I go ahead and order it. Odd, the university wants everything shipped to a warehouse not on campus, somewhere else in NJ. I checked with the sales rep and he says...sure...it's ok.

Two weeks later I get a call from an FBI Agent...

Turns out the whole thing was a scam. They've been watching these "bad guys" for a while and the very same day they raided this warehouse my shipment arrived and the FBI was kind enough to call me and get them returned.

whew..

Turns out the PO was fake, the bad guys totally fished for a university employee's name to place the fake order.

Me?

I should've known better. Most universities use .edu as a domain name, not university name@,net.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was laid off my last job, I got a job as a tech for a school district, and they gave us two cases of toner for Lexmark printers., to give out as we saw fit. I wound up averaging twenty-two bucks per cartridge on ebay. It was a good Christmas. That was twenty years back.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x444]

That's what always kills me about cases like this.  The guy had a nice little scam going and if he didn't get greedy, he gets away with it.  But no, instead of 10 for you, one for me, he took ten and left one.  Not sure how no one noticed that for 12 years, but it did involve a government agency, so there had to be at least 10 people who thought it was someone elses job to look into it.


Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked, have been sacked.

/librarian
//my boss used to work there and knew the guy
///slashies
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Jeebus Saves: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x444]

That's what always kills me about cases like this.  The guy had a nice little scam going and if he didn't get greedy, he gets away with it.  But no, instead of 10 for you, one for me, he took ten and left one.  Not sure how no one noticed that for 12 years, but it did involve a government agency, so there had to be at least 10 people who thought it was someone elses job to look into it.

Exceedingly poor audit controls at this particular library, apparently.  Whoever had the job to prevent theft should be fired.  (However, it was probably this guy, of course.  Then whoever had the job to hire more than one person to prevent theft should be fired.)


Awwww crap. Quoted the wrong post.  Not enough caffeine this morning.  Pffffftttt
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ink cartidges and toner are very different things. Toner is a normal office consumable like pens and paper, but ink cartidges are a farking scam of the highest order.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: slantsix: Over $100k / year in toner. Read that again.

Yes, I don't understand. Was he some kind of office supply manager for the entire state? How could he order and steal what is likely to be over 1,000 toner cartridges per year. That isn't a single library, and I have no idea how a district can go through that.

Depending on cost we're talking 5+ or 10+/work day. How can someone not be noticed walking off with armfuls of toner EVERY DAY?

How does the budget for any of this not get noticed for 12 years?

None of this makes any sense logistically.


I heard after they fired him for something else in 2019, then after he left, they realized they weren't using a lot of toner, and that's supposedly how they found out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope there's enough "red" toner in this copy machine. Otherwise someone is not getting a copy of their lunch.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was just telling this story yesterday:

In the mid-90s I moved to a new town and found a cool coffee shop to meet new folks. All the folks I met my age (25) worked at a call center in the building next door, and they each said they could get me a job there. They made great commissions and I was just bussing tables...

What they did is called up the guy at huge companies who orders all the office supplies, and PRETEND to be their regular toner vendor. They say something like, are you ready to place next month's/quarter's order. Then they try to upsell, get them to order a spare case. Then the company gets sent their toner, plus a jacked up invoice.

So, they sent the company the toner as ordered, so it wasn't blatantly illegal, just super shady. And every person I met in this new town worked there, and said they could get me a job. Where have I moved to, I wondered.

One day I asked a couple of them, since their boss was doing something so shady, if they were afraid he would swindle them somehow. "Oh, never. He's our friend!"

One Monday they showed up for work, and their boss had taken out all the phones and left town. Didn't get their final checks. They all seemed nice, but it was hard not to laugh.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Michael Gray - The Weekend (Official Video)
Youtube N3kkNfH4yco


// It's on yt so it can't be that NSFW
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ink cartidges and toner are very different things. Toner is a normal office consumable like pens and paper, but ink cartidges are a farking scam of the highest order.


Looking for this. Inkjet ink costs more per ounce than just about any fluid. Running your printer on Dom Perignon would be cheaper. When our last printer was needing new cartridges, it was cheaper to buy a new printer than buy cartridges. We ended up ditching inkjet and got an inexpensive b/w Brother laser printer. Toner is much more affordable than ink, and it doesn't dry out if you don't use it for a while.

Now we can talk about my recent fountain pen ink habit. Sure it seems reasonable to buy ink for $12-30 a bottle, but then you realize that you have bought over 30 different inks in the last several months, and there are still new ones you want to try.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: What they did is called up the guy at huge companies who orders all the office supplies, and PRETEND to be their regular toner vendor.


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
