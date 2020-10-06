 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   'Two Missouri men charged for illegal hand fishing at Lake of the Ozarks' Not a euphemism, we're just noodling here   (fox2now.com) divider line
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most surprising thing about this article is that noodling is illegal in Missouri.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit, I was confused about why noodling would be outlawed. Always figured if you want to risk your arm being degloved it's your own problem. I wasn't aware that they were literally pulling them out of nests. fark these assholes. They should be made to use their "tackle" to catch alligator gar.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yew gaht mah minnow, Horace!"

"Yew gaht mah bass, Frank!"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noodling? You sure that's not a typo and should have been canoodling?

Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand fission?

Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Execute Them!
 
Trik
The Irrelevant Gamer: The most surprising thing about this article is that noodling is illegal in Missouri.


Not sure but it might just be the time of year they were doing it in.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Referred to as guddling in certain quaint rural haunts.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Focks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in 1989 I had a chance to buy lots on lake of the Ozarks for cheap, plus I had the money. I am a stupid man.
 
Confoundit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct term is "catfisting."
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
Focks: Back in 1989 I had a chance to buy lots on lake of the Ozarks for cheap, plus I had the money. I am a stupid man.


There were no empty lots ON the lack of the Ozarks in 89. That's only one of the things the show gets very wrong.

Doubt Lake of the Ozarks property has done much more than inflation.

Spent too much of my youth on that lake.
Dance barges were great place to get laid. No liquor license, so BYOB under agers, they sold mixers. Drunk HS girls. Was good time.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: The most surprising thing about this article is that noodling is illegal in Missouri.


Don't tell my sister. I finally convinced her it's legal in red states
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: The most surprising thing about this article is that noodling is illegal in Missouri.


I'm surprised it wasn't my cousins. When I finally met that branch of the family tree, I was curious why several of them were missing fingers. When I asked at the reception, I was told that "every once in a while, ya git a turtle in the hole."
 
Good Day Noodling in Oklahoma!
Youtube KG5SxCH0uco
how it's done...I've seen stuff like this, noodling. It's fun to watch someone do it, but not anything I would want to try. I'd be too afraid of snapping turtles and water mocassins.
 
