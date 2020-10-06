 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   Wanker gets sentenced for outraging public decency after being 'absolutely bladdered' when he performed a sex act on himself outside family home. Apparently bladdered is the new blottoed for English tabloids   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been using the term bladdered for years.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would've guessed that it means you've pissed yourself
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the UK. Back in 2002, the BBC recorded a list of 141 terms for "drunk" (and yes, both "bladdered" and "blottoed" are on there). And as Michael McIntyre points out, posh people can basically attach "ed" to anything and make it mean that.
Michael Mcintyre - Gazebo'd
Youtube xewe4mlX2tc
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bladdered is as old as getting drunk itself.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's phrasing. You can use almost any word you want and it will work with the context.

For example. Ugh my head. I got absolutely umbrellad watching the game last night.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gobsmocked boffins say he was bladdered. No comment from the yobs but they all have ASBOs.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'absolutely bladdered'

That's why you always do that with the wind instead of against it.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he want everyone to see his duck?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I got absolutely buttholed last night." could mean various things.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should pee on the website's cookies.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He kicked the man's back door in? Golly.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he fingering his butt, as well?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup... trolleyed, tricycled, spannered, wheelbarrowed, bleezin... and so on
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he from Nantucket?
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he went to the races for a blowout? Did he manage to achieve his 'blowout'?
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My personal favourite is "Muellered", but it has connotations these days!
 
Stantz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Bladdered" isn't particularly new, but as this happened in Merseyside, I would have expected him to have used "Cained", though I expect that word is disappearing now.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Us 40-50-something drunkards know precisely how accurate "bladdered" is.

You truly can only rent it.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'Absolutely bladdered' racegoer performed sex act on himself outside family home
He told police he had been to the races for a 'blow out'

Well, did he blow out or what?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He also urinated on the family's doorstep in Newton-Le-Willows.

More like Newton-Le-Willies, amirite?
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's why before I go out for a night out I put on my dancin shoes & Depends!!!!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OED dates it to 1990.
 
