(Bangor Daily News)   Maine guide so ova being stuck at home he decides to pullet together and bring some chick camping and canoeing on the Allagash Waterway. It must be slow going having to keep one hand on your cock the whole trip   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Camping, live chicken, Canoeing, first long-distance canoe trip, Master Maine Guide Dan Pelletier, large plastic pet crate, black Ameraucana chicken, 6-year-old son  
706 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 10:05 AM (42 minutes ago)



11 Comments
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Maine guide spent the summer canoeing with his pet chicken.

You mean his bobcat/raccoon attractant.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fun summer but there are better ways to bring your food along.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other news The Joker has put weaponized PCP in the water supply of Alton, Maine.
 
cob2f
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The hard part was bringing the fox and the grain.
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder when he hatched that plan?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Breakfast 'round the campfire must be just a wee bit awkward.
 
Tom_Slick [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You have a Fox a Rabbit and a cabbage.........,,,,
 
flemardo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He certainly knows his chicken.

Cibo Matto - Know Your Chicken (Video)
Youtube COMWwwv_MTk
 
LaChanz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I wonder when he hatched that plan?


The yolks on you. That trip isn't what it's cracked up to be.

/chicken makes lousy housepet
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bangor?  He hardly met 'er!
 
