'Trump defeats COVID' commemorative coins now for sale. May soon become real collector's item on same level as Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl champion t-shirts
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, like this one?
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Because that worked out soooooo well.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seals it - he's done for.

/Grumpycatsomething.jpg
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew he was a huckster and showman.

But damn, can't he do something a little more sophisticated than the farking Franklin Mint?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for the Trump commemorative coin.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those will be worth good bucks if he kicks it.

I should order one.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to go up on the mantle next to his Noble Piece Prize.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say the Atlanta Falcons have the same chance of winning the Super Bowl this year as Trump has at winning reelection.  Both could happen but all signs show that both their organizatios are in a lot of trouble.
 
Number 216 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are there commutative coins to trump infecting and murdered the secret service agents who were in the suv for his bull shiat photo op coming out?

Fark user imageView Full Size


The above comes from a Doctor at Walter Reed who isn't on president plagues payroll but will be on his shiatlist
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fit nicely on your eyes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for an extra $38.95 he will personally lick your coin.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could you not vote for someone who has entered into a ring, bare-chested, with the great killer itself, Covid, and come out the undisputed champ? Sleepy Joe won't even catch the virus, so what makes you think he'd fight for you?
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Those will be worth good bucks if he kicks it.

I should order one.



I was just thinking that. The COVID KARMA COMMEMORATIVE COIN.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone go look at the Hermann Caine timeline.

From announcement, to "feeling great", to "doctors say they are happy with progress", to dead in about 28 days.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Still his greatest achievement managing to book Third Eye Blind 3 Doors Down.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they .9999% (THAT'S FOUR NINES) gold leaf?
 
suze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Worth a plug nickel.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [static01.nyt.com image 850x849]
[static01.nyt.com image 850x849]

Still his greatest achievement managing to book Third Eye Blind 3 Doors Down.


That is some bottom feeding tastelessness right there. There is no dignity in the white house.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [static01.nyt.com image 850x849]
[static01.nyt.com image 850x849]

Still his greatest achievement managing to book Third Eye Blind 3 Doors Down.


That should have been the universal sign that this was going to be a shiat show.
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CHOKED AGAIN!


* applicable to the Atlanta Falcons and Trump administration officials.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of course it won't kill him and it will fuel his supporters even more and he'll get a second term because that's what happens now.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Are they .9999% (THAT'S FOUR NINES) gold leaf?


Should be 3 nines in honor of Herman Cain.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: It's going to go up on the mantle next to his Noble Piece Prize.


It's a major award

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
such


a


putz
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Landing at the White House on Marine One, Trump gingerly climbed the South Portico steps, removed his mask and declared, "I feel good."

OW I feel good
I knew that I would
I feel nice
Just like pumpkin spice
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Grungehamster: [static01.nyt.com image 850x849]
[static01.nyt.com image 850x849]

Still his greatest achievement managing to book Third Eye Blind 3 Doors Down.

That should have been the universal sign that this was going to be a shiat show.


To be fair, the inauguration was a slight upgrade from the Applebee's in Dayton that they were otherwise scheduled to be playing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The right is B E G G I N G fate to fark them as hard as possible.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So how fast can you get a coin minted today?  The air shipping alone is at least 12 hours from China.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Vintage-Le-S​e​x-Shoppe-Adult-Book-Store-Peep-Show-To​ken-Los-Angeles-/174244860832
 
godxam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
just when I think his behavior can no longer shock or surprise me - the sun comes up again in the east. I cannot wrap my head around how anyone could support a lying, narcissistic, dangerous, reality show loser.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x211]
[Fark user image 425x371]


Domus? Nominative? "Go home," this is motion towards, isn't it, boy?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I fully support every Trump lover spending their very last dime buying things like this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

godxam: just when I think his behavior can no longer shock or surprise me - the sun comes up again in the east. I cannot wrap my head around how anyone could support a lying, narcissistic, dangerous, reality show loser.


Because he makes people feel ok about being such pieces of shiat.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I know it's not Trump making/selling that, it's the demented WH gift shop.

I'd hope that he is not so stupid as to tempt the gods in such a way.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they'll be issuing these coins commemorating all of trump's achievements while in office
 
flemardo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Oh, like this one?[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 535x486]

Because that worked out soooooo well.


At least they got all the extra chins and jowls right.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 310x163]


Fark user imageView Full Size


This deserves a better job of it.  Somebody who isn't crap with teh shops get on that.
 
