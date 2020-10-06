 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Dementia patient walks away from nursing home. Cops who find her discover decade-old DUI warrant, arrest her   (wfla.com) divider line
    Pasco County, Florida, Gwen Donahue, Dade City, Florida, Pasco County Jail, Dade City, Sumter County, daughter Meghan Donahue, Hernando County, Florida  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops.

For when you positively, absolutely, 100% have to be over the line with authoritarianism and brutality.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they didn't shoot her.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cops did their job.  News at 11.

/they literally explain in the article it would be illegal for them to ignore the warrant
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For a minute there I thought this headline was about Trump...
 
IamAwake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
2011 was "decades" ago?  Even TFA just calls it a decade.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I pretty much never defend the police, but I do feel compelled to defend logic. Her family is outraged because she's going to wake up and think she did something wrong? She did, she didn't take the class she was supposed to take. Being charged with a dui is a serious thing, and if you were able to get out of it due to a clemency program, not everyone agrees that is a good thing anyway, so you had better complete the clemency program correctly.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cops suck ass.

Film at 11.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IamAwake: 2011 was "decades" ago?  Even TFA just calls it a decade.


ASAB = All Subbies Are Bastards
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops suck ass.

Film at 11.


Cops do their job.

Film at 11.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IamAwake: 2011 was "decades" ago?  Even TFA just calls it a decade.


9 years isn't even a decade.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"We checked our toolbox. All the hammers were in order."
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Cops did their job.  News at 11.

/they literally explain in the article it would be illegal for them to ignore the warrant


And cops never break the law
 
Corvus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IamAwake: 2011 was "decades" ago?  Even TFA just calls it a decade.


1 decade
0 decadeS

It was zero DECADES ago.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: I pretty much never defend the police, but I do feel compelled to defend logic. Her family is outraged because she's going to wake up and think she did something wrong? She did, she didn't take the class she was supposed to take. Being charged with a dui is a serious thing, and if you were able to get out of it due to a clemency program, not everyone agrees that is a good thing anyway, so you had better complete the clemency program correctly.


That jurisdiction puts dementia patients into custodial care? Really? To what end? They have no idea where they are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops suck ass.


I've seen that video on Pornhub.

Although the title was Cops Patrol The Hershey Highway.
 
chawco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well that whole situation was pretty heartless. Especially the idea that somebody gets arrested without bond, and it can take a week to have a judge sign off even in an extreme case like this for you have somebody with severe illness who should be released into care. And even when they release is signed, it takes more than 24 hours to get them out.

This is a perfect example of a system where they made the rule such that they can absolve themselves of all responsibilities by saying, we had no choice but to follow the rules.

but rukes that resulted is 70 year old with severe dementia being kept in jail for a week are pretty farking heartless
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Geotpf: Cops did their job.  News at 11.

/they literally explain in the article it would be illegal for them to ignore the warrant

And cops never break the law


I mean, do you really want cops to decide what people with warrants they arrest?  I'm all for discretion, but cops shouldn't let people with warrants go.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is read the charges as she is arrested:

"But seriously, man, I HONESTLY don't remember that!!"

Truth, or SCIENCE???

YOU be the judge.
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chawco: Well that whole situation was pretty heartless. Especially the idea that somebody gets arrested without bond, and it can take a week to have a judge sign off even in an extreme case like this for you have somebody with severe illness who should be released into care. And even when they release is signed, it takes more than 24 hours to get them out.

This is a perfect example of a system where they made the rule such that they can absolve themselves of all responsibilities by saying, we had no choice but to follow the rules.

but rukes that resulted is 70 year old with severe dementia being kept in jail for a week are pretty farking heartless


I would say the rules aren't so much heartless, but rather not written with this sort of scenario in mind.  It wouldn't be surprising if this incident leads to an update in the law to address such possibilities.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Mr Guy: I pretty much never defend the police, but I do feel compelled to defend logic. Her family is outraged because she's going to wake up and think she did something wrong? She did, she didn't take the class she was supposed to take. Being charged with a dui is a serious thing, and if you were able to get out of it due to a clemency program, not everyone agrees that is a good thing anyway, so you had better complete the clemency program correctly.

That jurisdiction puts dementia patients into custodial care? Really? To what end? They have no idea where they are.


I would expect her to be detained in a hospital, but as I am completely unfamiliar with her condition, it might have taken some time to realize that she needs additional care. What I don't expect is for individual police officers to make medical decisions about competency to face trials when an arrest warrant is issued.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chawco: Well that whole situation was pretty heartless. Especially the idea that somebody gets arrested without bond, and it can take a week to have a judge sign off even in an extreme case like this for you have somebody with severe illness who should be released into care. And even when they release is signed, it takes more than 24 hours to get them out.

This is a perfect example of a system where they made the rule such that they can absolve themselves of all responsibilities by saying, we had no choice but to follow the rules.

but rukes that resulted is 70 year old with severe dementia being kept in jail for a week are pretty farking heartless


And those are the types of rules we get when we have a population that's punishment obsessed.  There is no room for compassion or thought.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I mean, do you really want cops to decide what people with warrants they arrest?


Don't they decide this every morning during role call?

cdn4.creativecirclemedia.comView Full Size


"Sgt Harris, today, don't arrest anyone for warrants for public urination. The jail's full and they ask we hold off on arresting anyone new today. Ok that's it, hit the streets. Be safe."
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTPSB*: I can't find it, because it happened like 30 years ago.  In our town there was a kid, maybe 5 or 6 years old, dangling his feet off a peer into the water.  A muskie or northern pike, can't remember which, mistook it for food (probably a duckling) and struck.  They couldn't get the fish off his foot because they have row after row of needle-like teeth pointing backwards to snag and retain prey.  Parents take the kid to the ER, fish still attached to the leg.  Kid needed a blood transfusion and like 40 stitches or something crazy.  A couple days later the DNR and local cops show up at the kid's hospital room and give a poaching citation and arrest his dad.  Fish was out of season and also too small to keep.  Yeah, cops taught me to hate cops.

* fark the police story bro
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rules are oranges. Don't do the crime if you can't do the pottery.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Geotpf: Cops did their job.  News at 11.

/they literally explain in the article it would be illegal for them to ignore the warrant

And cops never break the law


I am 110%* against DUI...but even think there could have been a better way to handle this; contact a judge, ring up the DA, heck even call up the Governor's office or something.

/*i don't usually make such illogical statements, just thought it fit here
//many a time, it takes guts to do what's right and bear/risk personal responsibility...assuming one actually intends to, in the first place
///one statement I've heard a long time back was "If your employee really wanted to ruin you, he'd do what you said, exactly, always." (Paraphrased)
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Corvus: IamAwake: 2011 was "decades" ago?  Even TFA just calls it a decade.

1 decade
0 decadeS

It was zero DECADES ago.


0.9  decades.
Less then 1 but not zero.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wxboy: chawco: Well that whole situation was pretty heartless. Especially the idea that somebody gets arrested without bond, and it can take a week to have a judge sign off even in an extreme case like this for you have somebody with severe illness who should be released into care. And even when they release is signed, it takes more than 24 hours to get them out.

This is a perfect example of a system where they made the rule such that they can absolve themselves of all responsibilities by saying, we had no choice but to follow the rules.

but rukes that resulted is 70 year old with severe dementia being kept in jail for a week are pretty farking heartless

I would say the rules aren't so much heartless, but rather not written with this sort of scenario in mind.  It wouldn't be surprising if this incident leads to an update in the law to address such possibilities.


A situation where you are obliged to pick up anybody with an existing warrant, but can't account for any extenuating medical circumstances or other issues is pretty Heartless, by default. Imagine fighting somebody who was acutely psychotic, who had left a treatment facility, and locking them in jail for 6 days instead of giving in the medical oversight that they need. Imagine taking somebody with severe dementia and putting them in a jail cell for 6 days before a judge finally signs the release.

Those Rules weren't riding with any kind of compassion or consideration for exigent circumstances at all. They are written so the people enforcing them can absolve themselves from decision-making or responsibility. So they don't have to worry about the state of others, they can just say they were doing what they had to do.

And lots of posters above seem to think that's just fine, they were just doing their job.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Cops did their job.  News at 11.

/they literally explain in the article it would be illegal for them to ignore the warrant



Ignoring it could have led to an awkward discussion with superior regarding letting the lookout go, as well, based on some question of monkey ownership...
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Do you understand your rights as they have been explained to you?"
"Joey?  I thought you died in 1973!"
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chawco: wxboy: chawco: Well that whole situation was pretty heartless. Especially the idea that somebody gets arrested without bond, and it can take a week to have a judge sign off even in an extreme case like this for you have somebody with severe illness who should be released into care. And even when they release is signed, it takes more than 24 hours to get them out.

This is a perfect example of a system where they made the rule such that they can absolve themselves of all responsibilities by saying, we had no choice but to follow the rules.

but rukes that resulted is 70 year old with severe dementia being kept in jail for a week are pretty farking heartless

I would say the rules aren't so much heartless, but rather not written with this sort of scenario in mind.  It wouldn't be surprising if this incident leads to an update in the law to address such possibilities.

A situation where you are obliged to pick up anybody with an existing warrant, but can't account for any extenuating medical circumstances or other issues is pretty Heartless, by default. Imagine fighting somebody who was acutely psychotic, who had left a treatment facility, and locking them in jail for 6 days instead of giving in the medical oversight that they need. Imagine taking somebody with severe dementia and putting them in a jail cell for 6 days before a judge finally signs the release.

Those Rules weren't riding with any kind of compassion or consideration for exigent circumstances at all. They are written so the people enforcing them can absolve themselves from decision-making or responsibility. So they don't have to worry about the state of others, they can just say they were doing what they had to do.

And lots of posters above seem to think that's just fine, they were just doing their job.


False choice.

In both cases, I'd expect to hear that as soon as the police realized a mental health crisis was taking place they'd the patient to a controlled medical ward.

We don't simply release people who have valid warrants against them because their family finds it really upsetting.

How exactly do you expect it to work? Do you think there's a registry of everyone with mental health problems? Do you think the police should release people if their family shows up with a doctor's note? You know that the police can take inmates to get treatment right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
tvwise.co.ukView Full Size


"why is it always on my shift we get the crazy ones?"
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Cops did their job.  News at 11.

/they literally explain in the article it would be illegal for them to ignore the warrant


They ignore warrants all the time. How else do you explain how people can be brought up on decades old technicalities. It wasn't like this old lady was hard to find.

Cops certainly show initiative when it comes to inventing crime. Basically, there are enough laws on the books that they can pretty much arrest you for anything.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chawco: wxboy: chawco: Well that whole situation was pretty heartless. Especially the idea that somebody gets arrested without bond, and it can take a week to have a judge sign off even in an extreme case like this for you have somebody with severe illness who should be released into care. And even when they release is signed, it takes more than 24 hours to get them out.

This is a perfect example of a system where they made the rule such that they can absolve themselves of all responsibilities by saying, we had no choice but to follow the rules.

but rukes that resulted is 70 year old with severe dementia being kept in jail for a week are pretty farking heartless

I would say the rules aren't so much heartless, but rather not written with this sort of scenario in mind.  It wouldn't be surprising if this incident leads to an update in the law to address such possibilities.

A situation where you are obliged to pick up anybody with an existing warrant, but can't account for any extenuating medical circumstances or other issues is pretty Heartless, by default. Imagine fighting somebody who was acutely psychotic, who had left a treatment facility, and locking them in jail for 6 days instead of giving in the medical oversight that they need. Imagine taking somebody with severe dementia and putting them in a jail cell for 6 days before a judge finally signs the release.

Those Rules weren't riding with any kind of compassion or consideration for exigent circumstances at all. They are written so the people enforcing them can absolve themselves from decision-making or responsibility. So they don't have to worry about the state of others, they can just say they were doing what they had to do.

And lots of posters above seem to think that's just fine, they were just doing their job.


I'm not willing to hang the blame on these specific cops, but rather whoever dreamed up the reckless law.
Now, if 20 years from now they're the ones dreaming up more reckless laws, sure then they're being irresponsible and need to be retired before they get people killed. For now, they're just cogs in the machine.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is she hot?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Cops did their job.  News at 11.

/they literally explain in the article it would be illegal for them to ignore the warrant


Our problems are systemic. News at 11.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: False choice.

In both cases, I'd expect to hear that as soon as the police realized a mental health crisis was taking place they'd the patient to a controlled medical ward.

We don't simply release people who have valid warrants against them because their family finds it really upsetting.

How exactly do you expect it to work? Do you think there's a registry of everyone with mental health problems? Do you think the police should release people if their family shows up with a doctor's note? You know that the police can take inmates to get treatment right?


"Arrest" is strictly about holding someone who is either a clear and present danger to society, or who is likely to flee rather than show up in court. That is why we have jail. That is also why we have BAIL.

A demential patient is going to be found to be incapable of mens rea in practically any charge the police can levy against them. And there is a place where she was supposed to go for her safety. The Police, instead, put her where the public is no more safe, and where the patient is now being exposed to the criminal element. All to satisfy a demand for 'justice' over charges that were resolved a decade earlier, and which couldn't even apply today. This old woman isn't ever going to have a driver's license again.
 
chawco
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: chawco: wxboy: chawco: Well that whole situation was pretty heartless. Especially the idea that somebody gets arrested without bond, and it can take a week to have a judge sign off even in an extreme case like this for you have somebody with severe illness who should be released into care. And even when they release is signed, it takes more than 24 hours to get them out.

This is a perfect example of a system where they made the rule such that they can absolve themselves of all responsibilities by saying, we had no choice but to follow the rules.

but rukes that resulted is 70 year old with severe dementia being kept in jail for a week are pretty farking heartless

I would say the rules aren't so much heartless, but rather not written with this sort of scenario in mind.  It wouldn't be surprising if this incident leads to an update in the law to address such possibilities.

A situation where you are obliged to pick up anybody with an existing warrant, but can't account for any extenuating medical circumstances or other issues is pretty Heartless, by default. Imagine fighting somebody who was acutely psychotic, who had left a treatment facility, and locking them in jail for 6 days instead of giving in the medical oversight that they need. Imagine taking somebody with severe dementia and putting them in a jail cell for 6 days before a judge finally signs the release.

Those Rules weren't riding with any kind of compassion or consideration for exigent circumstances at all. They are written so the people enforcing them can absolve themselves from decision-making or responsibility. So they don't have to worry about the state of others, they can just say they were doing what they had to do.

And lots of posters above seem to think that's just fine, they were just doing their job.

False choice.

In both cases, I'd expect to hear that as soon as the police realized a mental health crisis was taking place they'd the patient to a controlled medical ward.

We don't simply release people who have valid warrants against them because their family finds it really upsetting.

How exactly do you expect it to work? Do you think there's a registry of everyone with mental health problems? Do you think the police should release people if their family shows up with a doctor's note? You know that the police can take inmates to get treatment right?


It's not because the family find it upsetting, it's for the reason that the family finds it upsetting. That is not reasonable to lock somebody with moderate to severe Dementia in a jail cell for a week.

How would I like it to work? Anyway that doesn't hold people without bond for a week when they have severe medical issues? Does that sound like too much to ask for? Maybe having somebody arrested and spend a week in jail because they didn't finish a 2-hour online course seems a bit excessive to me? It's not like she was going to disappear into the ether, they know where she lives. She lives in a Managed Care Facility.

At the very least having it take a week for a judge to hear a case over a simple Bond is a criminally negligent failure on the part of society.
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rolladuck: chawco: wxboy: chawco: Well that whole situation was pretty heartless. Especially the idea that somebody gets arrested without bond, and it can take a week to have a judge sign off even in an extreme case like this for you have somebody with severe illness who should be released into care. And even when they release is signed, it takes more than 24 hours to get them out.

This is a perfect example of a system where they made the rule such that they can absolve themselves of all responsibilities by saying, we had no choice but to follow the rules.

but rukes that resulted is 70 year old with severe dementia being kept in jail for a week are pretty farking heartless

I would say the rules aren't so much heartless, but rather not written with this sort of scenario in mind.  It wouldn't be surprising if this incident leads to an update in the law to address such possibilities.

A situation where you are obliged to pick up anybody with an existing warrant, but can't account for any extenuating medical circumstances or other issues is pretty Heartless, by default. Imagine fighting somebody who was acutely psychotic, who had left a treatment facility, and locking them in jail for 6 days instead of giving in the medical oversight that they need. Imagine taking somebody with severe dementia and putting them in a jail cell for 6 days before a judge finally signs the release.

Those Rules weren't riding with any kind of compassion or consideration for exigent circumstances at all. They are written so the people enforcing them can absolve themselves from decision-making or responsibility. So they don't have to worry about the state of others, they can just say they were doing what they had to do.

And lots of posters above seem to think that's just fine, they were just doing their job.

I'm not willing to hang the blame on these specific cops, but rather whoever dreamed up the reckless law.
Now, if 20 years from now they're the ones dreaming up more reckless laws, sure then they're being irresponsible and need to be retired before they get people killed. For now, they're just cogs in the machine.


I don't disagree with you that they may not have had a choice but to follow the rules as they are. For the rules were also designed with them in mind, for their protection, so they don't have to make choices or be presented as difficult options. And when can I get that makes sense, because we don't want Cops making judgments over who gets arrested or not. On the other hand, everything about this story is ridiculous. Taking anyone to jail for 6 days because they didn't complete it to our training course seems excessive, but much more so that person has dementia or other medical issues. Jail is no place for people who need care
 
R. Paulson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's almost like cops shouldn't do a social worker's job.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, the system still works as designed.
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My ex's Mom's boy friend had an outstanding DUI warrant as well.......except the cops were a tad late exicuiting said warrant.
Mom invites the cops in & hands them his urn, tells the dumbfounded cops where ya gonna put the hand cuffs at.......
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: LarryDan43: Geotpf: Cops did their job.  News at 11.

/they literally explain in the article it would be illegal for them to ignore the warrant

And cops never break the law

I mean, do you really want cops to decide what people with warrants they arrest?  I'm all for discretion, but cops shouldn't let people with warrants go.


Yes, if someone isn't a risk to society, they shouldn't be in a cage. Period.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

R. Paulson: It's almost like cops shouldn't do a social worker's job.


They weren't. They were doing a cop's job, arresting people who had warrants out on them.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One of the advantages of living in a small town.

My wife's aunt was getting pretty non-compos when she wrecked her car. Totaled it. We kept putting off getting her another because ... well ... 90.  When she showed up at a car dealer in her house coat and pajamas and wanted to buy a car, everyone knew to call us. Car dealer. Cops. Everyone. Eventually, it was firemen and we were able to quietly transfer her to a care facility.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chawco: I don't disagree with you that they may not have had a choice but to follow the rules as they are. For the rules were also designed with them in mind, for their protection, so they don't have to make choices or be presented as difficult options. And when can I get that makes sense, because we don't want Cops making judgments over who gets arrested or not. On the other hand, everything about this story is ridiculous. Taking anyone to jail for 6 days because they didn't complete it to our training course seems excessive, but much more so that person has dementia or other medical issues. Jail is no place for people who need care


They're designed to treat everyone equally.  How many exceptions do you want written into laws?  What you want does not end like you want it to.  It wont take very long for someone in a group that you don't like to take advantage of that exception and then you'll be singing a different tune.  Sure that old klansmen burned a cross on someones yard 20 years ago, but he has dementia and doesn't even remember he did it.  Why are they arresting him?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: FTPSB*: I can't find it, because it happened like 30 years ago.  In our town there was a kid, maybe 5 or 6 years old, dangling his feet off a peer into the water.  A muskie or northern pike, can't remember which, mistook it for food (probably a duckling) and struck.  They couldn't get the fish off his foot because they have row after row of needle-like teeth pointing backwards to snag and retain prey.  Parents take the kid to the ER, fish still attached to the leg.  Kid needed a blood transfusion and like 40 stitches or something crazy.  A couple days later the DNR and local cops show up at the kid's hospital room and give a poaching citation and arrest his dad.  Fish was out of season and also too small to keep.  Yeah, cops taught me to hate cops.

* fark the police story bro


Godamn, that seems like an extra special dick move.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gee.  I wonder why people hate cops?
 
