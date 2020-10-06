 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   If you were wondering if you could pull a gun on someone not wearing a mask, the answer is "no", even if you say you are with Homeland Security   (wjactv.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"...she had only taken the mask off for a minute because she was having trouble breathing..."
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why not?  I feel threatened by them and they literally charge at you with their unmasked mug and their bloodshot, hate-filled eyes.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Florida decision on this is still out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anybody not wearing a mask is trying to murder you.  With biological weapons.  You have the right to protect yourself.  A person who is threatening you with a bio weapon deserves to have gun pointed at them.  Now, I do think the gun should be in the hands of a military sniper, but the government is weak and will not do what it takes to stop the virus.  The government is allowing murderers to walk the street and use their bio weapons on the rest of us.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're Homeland Security, you can just laser them to death.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're right, you're better off just shooting them dead in self defense. farking bio-terrorists
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gottdamn self defense.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Anybody not wearing a mask is trying to murder you.  With biological weapons.  You have the right to protect yourself.  A person who is threatening you with a bio weapon deserves to have gun pointed at them.  Now, I do think the gun should be in the hands of a military sniper, but the government is weak and will not do what it takes to stop the virus.  The government is allowing murderers to walk the street and use their bio weapons on the rest of us.


That's why, instead of approaching her with the stupid agent story, he should have waited for her to approach him, and then simply shot her. He wouldn't be in trouble now.
Brandishing always gets you in the shiat, because you cannot claim fear of your life if you didn't shoot.
The moral of the story is - always shoot.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: You're right, you're better off just shooting them dead in self defense. farking bio-terrorists


<goddamnitsomuch.jpg>
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know why Walmart doesn't haver a streaming channel of their security cameras.  I'd subscribe.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well... you can.
You can pull a gun on anyone for anything. Doesn't mean you won't get in trouble for doing so though.
 
lennavan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The woman told police that she had only taken the mask off for a minute because she was having trouble breathing.

No you weren't.  This was entirely his fault, but goddamn you're a f*cking liar lady.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wejash: I don't know why Walmart doesn't haver a streaming channel of their security cameras.  I'd subscribe.


I've considered livestreaming a walk through the Anchorage walmart at 2am, but I don't have the stones.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, you can pull a gun on somebody who refuses to turn Caucasian and go about what they were doing before Karen got her panties in a bunch.
 
spleef420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Okay, so now it's just farking peachy to pull a gun on an unarmed person because you THINK they have a virus and aren't wearing a mask?

fark the lot of you assholes.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What if I have asthma and I fear for my life?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want to carry a 6 foot long baton and whack maskless assholes from that distance who are in my path. I should be legally allowed to.

And sorry everyone who doesn't agree, STFU, use some goddamn mouthwash and put the farking mask on. We know you can't stand the smell of your own putrid breath, and we don't care. Wear the mask.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spleef420: Okay, so now it's just farking peachy to pull a gun on an unarmed person because you THINK they have a virus and aren't wearing a mask?

fark the lot of you assholes.


So we're supposed to care about the people who so recklessly disregard the lives of others?

I'm going to go with "nah" - when they decided 200,000 dead Americans wasn't enough, I stopped caring about the lives of the plague rats. Why should I care about the lives of people that can't be assed to care?

The answer is, of course "I shouldn't" and I refuse to. So take this concern, roll it up and smoke it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: What if I have asthma and I fear for my life?


stand your ground american
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The irony is he probably got way more exposure going through this ordeal.

He could've just not gotten close to maskless lady.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's unfortunate.

If I could, I'd make it impossible for most law enforcement to carry firearms just there on their belt, but mask enforcement would have cannons to forcibly mask people from more than 2 meters away when necessary.

You don't wanna use pepper spray or something that will increase droplets
 
spleef420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

neongoats: spleef420: Okay, so now it's just farking peachy to pull a gun on an unarmed person because you THINK they have a virus and aren't wearing a mask?

fark the lot of you assholes.

So we're supposed to care about the people who so recklessly disregard the lives of others?

I'm going to go with "nah" - when they decided 200,000 dead Americans wasn't enough, I stopped caring about the lives of the plague rats. Why should I care about the lives of people that can't be assed to care?

The answer is, of course "I shouldn't" and I refuse to. So take this concern, roll it up and smoke it.


Nobody asked you to give a flying fornication about the rat lickers, just don't pull a goddamned gun on an unarmed person who isn't directly threatening your life.

Simple really...are you going to die in the next minute if you don't shoot the maskless asshole? Probably not. Put the farking pistol down and slap the stupid out of them. It's a much shorter jail sentence than murder.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spleef420: neongoats: spleef420: Okay, so now it's just farking peachy to pull a gun on an unarmed person because you THINK they have a virus and aren't wearing a mask?

fark the lot of you assholes.

So we're supposed to care about the people who so recklessly disregard the lives of others?

I'm going to go with "nah" - when they decided 200,000 dead Americans wasn't enough, I stopped caring about the lives of the plague rats. Why should I care about the lives of people that can't be assed to care?

The answer is, of course "I shouldn't" and I refuse to. So take this concern, roll it up and smoke it.

Nobody asked you to give a flying fornication about the rat lickers, just don't pull a goddamned gun on an unarmed person who isn't directly threatening your life.

Simple really...are you going to die in the next minute if you don't shoot the maskless asshole? Probably not. Put the farking pistol down and slap the stupid out of them. It's a much shorter jail sentence than murder.


Whatever you say Typhoid Mary.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spleef420: neongoats: spleef420: Okay, so now it's just farking peachy to pull a gun on an unarmed person because you THINK they have a virus and aren't wearing a mask?

fark the lot of you assholes.

So we're supposed to care about the people who so recklessly disregard the lives of others?

I'm going to go with "nah" - when they decided 200,000 dead Americans wasn't enough, I stopped caring about the lives of the plague rats. Why should I care about the lives of people that can't be assed to care?

The answer is, of course "I shouldn't" and I refuse to. So take this concern, roll it up and smoke it.

Nobody asked you to give a flying fornication about the rat lickers, just don't pull a goddamned gun on an unarmed person who isn't directly threatening your life.

Simple really...are you going to die in the next minute if you don't shoot the maskless asshole? Probably not. Put the farking pistol down and slap the stupid out of them. It's a much shorter jail sentence than murder.


That's insane - who does that?  You want to put gloves on first, THEN slap the stupid out.  Contamination, man...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noah_Tall: spleef420: neongoats: spleef420: Okay, so now it's just farking peachy to pull a gun on an unarmed person because you THINK they have a virus and aren't wearing a mask?

fark the lot of you assholes.

So we're supposed to care about the people who so recklessly disregard the lives of others?

I'm going to go with "nah" - when they decided 200,000 dead Americans wasn't enough, I stopped caring about the lives of the plague rats. Why should I care about the lives of people that can't be assed to care?

The answer is, of course "I shouldn't" and I refuse to. So take this concern, roll it up and smoke it.

Nobody asked you to give a flying fornication about the rat lickers, just don't pull a goddamned gun on an unarmed person who isn't directly threatening your life.

Simple really...are you going to die in the next minute if you don't shoot the maskless asshole? Probably not. Put the farking pistol down and slap the stupid out of them. It's a much shorter jail sentence than murder.

Whatever you say Typhoid Mary.


Pretty sure you're not allowed to dog someone with that when they're actively suggesting beating the fark out of covidiots.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.