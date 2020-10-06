 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Authorities in Antwerp threaten man with legal action if he doesn't put some clothes on his garden gnome   (vrt.be) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not asking much.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It could upset children passing by? What is this, America?
I've been to Belgium, their most famous landmark is a naked boy pissing.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How's about putting the cookies from that asshat website on her.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ATTENTION: Adam Ant is a twerp.

/Fight me!
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ain't that where diamonds come from?

/what do I know about diamonds?
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Blitzen is on the case!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: It could upset children passing by? What is this, America?
I've been to Belgium, their most famous landmark is a naked boy pissing.


It seems even dumber over there. I recall an article from some years ago about someone that got a ticket for having garden gnomes because their hats were too pointy and could injure someone or something like that.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, she's a little more Venus of Willendorf than de Milo but seriously: this is the hill someone has decided to plant their flag on?

There's a children's book (titled - duh- Gnomes) with far worse in it.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a missed opportunity for the boobies tag subby.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That gnome is almost as hot as subby's Mom, almost
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Ain't that where diamonds come from?

/what do I know about diamonds?


Is that you Turkish?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  
d7hftxdivxxvm-cloudfront-net.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
drgnslyr.tripod.com
Does not approve
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
